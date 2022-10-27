Abu Dhabi, UAE: – The Middle East Public Relations Association (MEPRA) announced today that it has received a record-breaking of close to 800 award entries from regional public relations agencies and in-house communications departments for this year’s premier awards gala event.

The annual MEPRA Awards is the most coveted event of its kind and is open to all Middle East-based agencies, corporates, government organizations and non-profits working in the PR and communications profession.

This year will see agencies and in-house teams and practitioners compete across 44 hotly-contested award categories including Best in Market, People & Teams, Techniques, and Sector & Services, for a chance to be crowned as victors.

In its 14th edition, the MEPRA Awards will feature a brand-new sponsorship category - Diamond Sponsor - which Weber Shandwick has taken up.

The winners in their respective categories will be announced at a glamorous black-tie ceremony marking a celebration of the brightest, boldest, and bravest in Middle East PR that will take place on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Atlantis, The Palm.

The 2022 MEPRA Awards comes hot on the heels of changes in the organization with the recent appointment of Rym Rahal as the general manager who is expected to drive the organization’s overall growth and elevate MEPRA’s industry benchmarks in communications and PR.

Rym Rahal, a marketing and brand strategist, brings on board her vast expertise in marketing and brand strategy to drive MEPRA’s ambitious growth plans. Under her leadership and over a decade-long experience in the UAE, MEPRA will gain deeper market insights needed to boost its competitive edge and grow its membership in the region.

Rym is known to be a proven team leader who spins challenges into opportunities and has been trained under the seasoned wings of industry stalwarts like Mohammed Jaffar, the co-founder of Talabat. Her prior influential stint at the successful conceptualization and launch of Just Clean, GCC’s first on-demand laundry app will be instrumental in guiding MEPRA to effectively establish a solid ground and foundation in the region and be known as the leading regional platform for PR and Communications in the GCC.”

“We are once again delighted to announce this year’s MEPRA Awards, which is the region’s most coveted platform that seeks to recognize excellence in public relations. This year also marks 14 years since the initiative was started - a phenomenal milestone that demonstrates the consistent growth of the region’s PR sector. In line with our mission to elevate regional PR intelligence and performance measurement parameters to bring quality to the forefront, it’s encouraging to witness remarkable growth in participation as industry practitioners benchmark their work against their peers and gain recognition from the largest professional PR association in the region,” said Rym.

Shortlisted entries will be announced on November 9 following a rigorous judging process, which will be conducted by a team of the industry’s communications experts.

-Ends-

About MEPRA

MEPRA is the leading industry body for the public relations and communications industry in the Middle East. MEPRA has more than 1,000 members, which include consultancies, corporates with in-house public relations functions, and individual industry professionals. The organisation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in the United Arab Emirates. MEPRA drives growth and sets standards of excellence in regional public relations. It is the unique voice for the industry and aims to nurture the development of public relations professionals. For more information visit www.mepra.org

Contact:

Rym Rahal

General Manager, MEPRA

rym@mepra.org

www.mepra.org