Manama: Mentorship Forum Middle East (MFME) today announced that it will host its first pre-event workshop ahead of the Forum’s third edition set to take place on 6 December 2022 as a hybrid event in the Kingdom of Bahrain under the patronage of HH Sh. Hessa Bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, Member of the Supreme Council for Women and Chairperson of INJAZ Bahrain,

Looking at “How to Design Effective Mentorship Programs for your Organisation”, the event will be held on 20 September 2022 at the Training Centre of the Benefit Company, where HR leaders are invited to join for a dynamic and hands on learning session.

Led by HR and mentorship experts speaking in a panel format, attendees will gain insight and hear first-hand accounts to how organisations have effectively leveraged their internal human capital and assets to devise and run their own mentorship programmes as well as how to evaluate how impactful various external mentorship schemes can be and how to select ones best aligned to their organisations own particular HR and talent development goals.

Panelists for the workshop will include Ahmed Janahi, Director-Customer First at Tamkeen, and Mohamed Matar, HR Senior Manager, HR & Talent Development at National Bank of Bahrain. The session will be moderated by Karina Chapa, Mentorship Program Manager, Diversity & Inclusion Division at Saudi Aramco.

Commenting, Ms. Zahraa Taher, Managing Director of FinMark Communications, the Forum’s founder and organiser, said, “We’re delighted the announce the first of a number of workshops aimed supporting the primary goal of the Forum, which is to help organisations embrace and harness the power of mentorship. We are pleased to have a number of HR and mentorship experts join the event where they will share their own experiences with both developing and utilising mentorship schemes and the integration of mentorship into the broader talent development agenda. The workshop is complementary and we encourage HR professionals to join us to learn more on how to begin their organisation’s mentorship journey.”

The event is being held with the support of National Bank of Bahrain’s Lead partner. To learn more about how to sponsor or take part, please contact FinMark Communications on +973 17749759 or info@mentorshipme.com.

About Mentorship Forum Middle East

The “Mentorship Forum Middle East”, now in its third year, is a first of its kind event in the GCC focusing on the central role that mentorship can play in accelerating the development of human capital across the region. The event, which was founded in 2019 by FinMark Communications, has been supported by a blue chip roster of corporates from the GCC and international markets.

