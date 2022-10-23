Manama – Mentorship Forum Middle East (MFME) today announced Gulf International Bank (GIB) as a Forum Partner for its upcoming third edition on 6 December 2022 in the Kingdom of Bahrain under the patronage of HH Sh. Hessa Bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, Member of the Supreme Council for Women and Chairperson of INJAZ Bahrain and with the support of Lead Partner National Bank of Bahrain.

GIB has taken part in the Forum since inception in 2019 with senior speakers and attendees and as a Sponsor for the second edition. They have already shown a deep commitment to the Forum and its aim of raising awareness of the importance of mentorship and encouraging its adoption as a mainstream tool for driving human capital development alongside other HR resources.

As a Forum Partner in 2022, GIB will also contribute with speakers and a delegation representing the Bank alongside the more than 300 expected regional and international HR and mentorship experts, high-level business leaders and up-and-coming professionals taking part in the hybrid event.

CEO of GIB B.S.C., Jamal Al Kishi, said, “We’re delighted to announce our support as a Forum Partner this year’s Mentorship Forum Middle East. We have taken part in the event since inception in line with our commitment to supporting human capital development through as many avenues as we can. In 2019, GIB launched our own successful mentorship scheme and many of our staff benefited from the hands-on professional and personal support they have received as a result. We look forward to taking part in this year’s programme and to sharing GIB’s experiences and insights with our peers and fellow attendees.”

Commenting, Ms. Zahraa Taher, Managing Director of FinMark Communications, the Forum’s founder and organiser, said, “We’re pleased to welcome GIB as a Forum Partner and are grateful for their ongoing efforts to support and promote mentorship and its adoption. GIB are already leading by example. They have a great deal of know-how to put at the disposal of the Forum and our attendees and we are confident their positive experience with mentorship can inspire other market leading companies to follow suit. This can be in the design and adoption of mentorship schemes internally or to join one of many existing external programmes, both of which are highly effective in accelerating and supporting the career progression of young emerging leaders across organisations.”

In addition to the Forum programme that will soon be announced, MFME has already launched a series of hands-on-learning events, which will continue through to the main event in December. Recently, it hosted more than 40 HR professionals and mentorships experts at a workshop on “How to Design Effective Mentorship Programs for your Organisation” with others soon to be announced.

The event is being held with the support of National Bank of Bahrain as Lead Partner.

About Mentorship Forum Middle East

The “Mentorship Forum Middle East”, now in its third year, is a first of its kind event in the GCC focusing on the central role that mentorship can play in accelerating the development of human capital across the region. The event, which was founded in 2019 by FinMark Communications, has been supported by a blue chip roster of corporates from the GCC and international markets.

