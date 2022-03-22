Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Uncertain political times can make us anxious about the future. However, there are strategies we can employ to stay well during times of stress and uncertainty. ICAS MENA, the region's leading provider of mental health and wellbeing services, will host a webinar to manage anxiety in daily life when there is little control over external variables.

This session is open to the public and part of the company's CSR initiative supporting the UAE and the Middle East, and the North African population.

Learning Opportunities:

Understanding the current context - Check-in.

What emotions are we currently dealing with?

Understanding stress, anxiety, and trauma responses.

Tools and Tips to deal with anxiety during the ongoing unrest.

Supporting family, friends, and colleagues during this time.

Tips and Advice on Looking After Our Mental Health During Political Unrest:

Get into a routine and engage in healthy activities. Try to keep up with your daily routines or establish new ones. It's important to practice self-care during stressful times: take a break while working, take fewer commitments, go for a walk. Find what feels nurturing.

Practice Relaxation. Self-soothing techniques such as walking, yoga, meditation, breathing exercises, listening to music, etc., can be helpful.

Get your body moving. When stressed, your muscles tense up. Movements can help you cope with difficult emotions. Do gentle stretching, self-massage, or other forms of mindful movement to loosen your body.

Ask for support. You may not be as efficient as you used to, requiring more time assistance to accomplish tasks. It's okay! Be kind to yourself, plan appropriately, and ask for support when you need it.

Minimise newsfeeds. Try to reduce how much you watch, read, or listen to news that makes you feel anxious or distressed. It is better to seek out the latest information periodically, once or twice a day if necessary.

Contact with others is essential. Remain in touch with those closest to you, including family and friends.

Screen time. Be aware of how much time you spend in front of a screen every day. It is advisable to take frequent breaks from screen-based activities.

Be helpful to others. Consider offering assistance to people in your community who need it, such as assisting them with food shopping.

For more information, please visit the ICAS MENA website or contact nerry.toledo@icasworld.com

-Ends-

About ICAS MENA

ICAS MENA, the Middle East's leading provider of mental health and wellbeing services to employees, has been operating in the region for 12 years, supporting over 200 companies and their employees and their families. Their services are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Through counselling services, financial advice, parenting and grief guidance, information on promoting employee morale and recovery, and personal development and learning workshops, ICAS MENA assists organisations in enhancing performance and wellbeing while reducing absenteeism and presenteeism costs.

For further media information, please contact:

Nerry Toledo

Client Services and Development Manager

ICAS MENA

nerry.toledo@icasworld.com