70 Emirati publishing houses will take part in the fair.

Sharjah: Menassah, launched by the Emirates Publishers Association to promote Emirati publishers and their works at local and international book fairs, is proud to announce a new edition of the School Book Fair, a community initiative aimed at nurturing a reading culture among school students across the UAE as they embark on the 2023-2024 academic year. This initiative seeks to bolster the presence of Emirati literary works among young readers, providing them with affordable access to these books during the fair.

In collaboration with 70 local publishing houses, Menassah is showcasing an impressive collection of approximately 5,000 books, spanning 500 unique titles. These books will be featured across four exhibitions hosted by nine participating schools in Sharjah throughout September.

Commenting on this initiative, Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director of the EPA said: "We are thrilled to welcome our young students back with an exciting series of school book fairs. Through these fairs, we aim to provide them with a rich and diverse selection of Emirati literary works tailored to their educational levels and age groups. This initiative encourages them to explore Emirati culture and heritage, fostering a deeper connection with our traditions."

Al Kous added: "We remain steadfast in our commitment to strengthening partnerships with schools and educational institutions, initiating community programs that cultivate a love for reading in the next generation and integrate it into their daily lives. The beginning of the new school year offers an excellent opportunity to achieve this objective. As part of this initiative, we are pleased to offer a 15% discount on all books featured at the school book fairs, making these valuable resources more accessible to our students."

Al Kous further emphasised that this initiative aligns with the ongoing efforts of the Emirates Publishers Association to support local publishers, institutions, and individuals by creating additional platforms for showcasing and promoting their publications, thereby generating both financial and moral benefits.

The first exhibition commenced on 4 September at Khalifa Al-Hamza American School, Al-Shuala Private School, and Al-Sidra Private School Kalba; it will run until 7 September. The second exhibition is scheduled at Al-Durrah International Schools and PACE British School from 11 – 14 September, and the third exhibition will take place from 18 – 21 September at GEMS Westminster School and Al Maarifa International Private School. The initiative will conclude with its fourth exhibition at Al Ansar International and Al Itqan American Schools Sharjah from 25 – 28 September.