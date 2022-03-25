Dubai – MENALAC – The Middle East & North Africa Leisure & Attractions Council will bring a strong Health & Safety Capsule aiming to focus on Innovations and Digitizing of Health & Safety and provide crucial health and safety talks through the 5th edition of its Leisure, Entertainment & Attractions Conference – Safety Day that will take place on the 29th of March, 2022, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The agenda for the Health & Safety Conference 2022, promises to be an interesting mix of keynote addresses, interactive sessions, and engaging discussions all aimed at providing new insights and approaches that will strengthen the health and safety strategy of attractions.

The conference program raises awareness about the latest standards and technologies in safety, as well as current regulatory guidelines, inspection and testing updates, learning lessons from Covid from a guest perspective, inspection and testing updates best practice in worker welfare on large projects and the impact on health, safety and wellness. The program also encourages the culture of adaptive micro-learning as a key to building a safety culture and packs in a session on reducing incidents by using the right flooring.

The program will bring a host of leading safety stalwarts to deliver these key topics. These include Mr. Mohammad Al Dhanani, Head of Safety Section, Dubai Municipality; Bobby Krishna, Food Safety Specialist, Dubai Municipality FOODWATCH Program; Vladan Pantelic, Project Manager, MENA, Vantage – RFID wearable technology; Steffan Kasper, Head Of Department, Amusement Rides and Transportation, TUV SUD; Mohamed Gad, Senior Accreditation Engineer, EIAC; Jocelyn Davies, Director of Customer Experience (CX), Majid Al Futtaim (Leisure, Entertainment and Cinemas); James Lewry, Director of HSE, Control Risks; Matthew Wilkins, Director of Learning Technology, BIZ Group – UAE and Gerd Josef Pleyers, Managing Director, Porviva GmbH

Peter Stubbs, Chairman of the MENALAC HSE Committee says “The MENALAC Health & Safety Committee is delighted to bring together such an interesting mix of Health & Safety Topics that not just drives home the unnegotiable and indisputable importance of HSE in our attractions but adds fresh impetus on worker welfare and on building of a safety culture. The conference's strength lies in the high-quality safety education alternatives, as well as the numerous possibilities to network with operators and HSE experts from various safety positions, industries, and experience levels. “

MENALAC’ s Safety Conference will be held on Tuesday, March 29th, 2022, from 9 am to 1 pm at Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai Meeting Room C. All guests will be treated with a networking breakfast and mingling opportunity before the day starts.

About MENALAC:

Established in 2014, the Middle East and North Africa Leisure and Attractions Council (MENALAC) is a not-for-profit platform representing the Leisure, Entertainment and Attractions industry in the Middle East and North Africa.



With over 600 operations and 200 brands from 22 countries in the Middle East North Africa (MENA) region including Pakistan and Afghanistan, MENALAC offers great benefits to the industry as a platform for stakeholders to interact and stay informed. It has been set up under the aegis of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) and the Dubai Association Centre in 2016 when leading companies within the region’s entertainment industry, including Theme Parks, Visitor Attractions, Water Parks and Family Entertainment Centres companies joined forces to form a council to support the growth and development of the industry.

The Council was established as a platform to promote safe operations, regional development, professional growth and commercial success of the amusement industry and to be an indispensable resource for the Council’s members and an international authority for the attraction industry.

About MENALAC L.E.A. Safety Day:

The MENALAC L.E.A. Safety Day is a forum for operators and HSE professional alike to hear current thinking from regional experts on general HSE and Compliance matters. It is the 5th edition of the conference. The MENALAC Heath & Safety Committee organises the Safety Conference annually to increase awareness about safety and about the latest standards and the latest technology in safety, current regulatory guidance, inspection and testing updates and a range of other topics.

