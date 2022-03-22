March 27, 2022, marks an exciting date regional waterpark Industry as the MENALAC Waterpark Conference will take place at Legoland Dubai, bringing together the top names and heavyweights of the waterpark industry all under one roof.

MENALAC’s upcoming conference will arm waterpark operators and leading suppliers with key industry knowledge, maintenance practices, and top scaling tips to help all MENA waterparks grow and flourish. This conference aims to deliver interesting panel sessions on the evolution of waterparks in the Middle east and the unique operating considerations for waterparks in the Middle East. The strength of this conference is also a deep dive into many crucial technical aspects of the waterpark operations including maintenance and water quality, waterpark flooring, water quality and pool inspections, and a site tour of the Legoland Waterpark.

The conference will see an interesting line -up of waterpark industry stalwarts sharing their knowledge and perspectives. These include Chris Perry, Executive Director, Waterpark Operations, Qiddiya; Chris Swartz, General Manager, Wild Wadi Waterpark; Glenn Davidson, Advisor, Portfolio Department, MIRAL; Karl Rothenburg, Maintenance Director, Legoland Dubai; Jamie Charlesworth, Executive Director of Operations, SEVEN Attractions; Juan Richards, Director of Marine & Waterpark Operations, Atlantis Aquaventure; Nicholas Pawley, Director Maintenance & Water Quality Development & Operations, Six Flags Qiddiya; Olivia Wyrick, Director, Water Park Operations & Aquatic, Qiddiya; Waterpark: Geoff Chutter, CEO, WhiteWater; Scott Deisley, Managing Director, SST; Alex Schrott, Head of Waterparks, Head of Amusement Parks, Rides & Structures - Middle East, TUV SUD ME; Roger Currie, Director of Business Development - Euro Asia, Water Technology Inc.; Gerd Josef Pleyers, Managing Director, Porviva GmbH.

Mike Rigby, Chairperson of the MENALAC Events Committee and Executive VP, is excited to launch the conference and sees it as a great opportunity for the MENA region’s water parks to come together. He commented, “MENALAC is the main organiser of this event - it’s the first time we’ve ever organised a Waterpark Conference and we are very excited for this event that will be celebrating the history and growth of the waterpark industry from the very beginning. I’m incredibly proud for MENALAC to be leading the event and I am grateful to all our sponsors including TUV SUD ME, WhiteWater, Porviva, WTI, and SST.”

MENALAC’s Waterpark Conference will be held on Sunday, March 27th, 2022, from 9 am to 5 pm at Legoland in Dubai, UAE. All guests will be treated to two complimentary coffee breaks, a lunch session, and an evening of networking and celebratory drinks.

About MENALAC:

Established in 2014, the Middle East and North Africa Leisure and Attractions Council (MENALAC) is a not-for-profit platform representing the Leisure, Entertainment and Attractions industry in the Middle East and North Africa.



With over 470 operations and 200 brands from 22 countries in the Middle East North Africa (MENA) region including Pakistan and Afghanistan, MENALAC offers great benefits to the industry as a platform for stakeholders to interact and stay informed. It has been set up under the aegis of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) and the Dubai Association Centre in 2016 when leading companies within the region’s entertainment industry, including Theme Parks, Visitor Attractions, Water Parks and Family Entertainment Centres companies joined forces to form a council to support the growth and development of the industry.

The Council was established as a platform to promote safe operations, regional development, professional growth and commercial success of the amusement industry and to be an indispensable resource for the Council’s members and an international authority for the attraction industry.