MENA Organization for Rare Diseases announces the third annual meeting, MENA Organization for Rare Diseases Annual Meeting & Exhibition 2024 that will be held in Movenpick Grand Al Bustan Dubai from 1 to 4 February 2024.

This conference will be the largest event for rare diseases in the region and will last for 4 days during which experts will deliver the most updated knowledge in presentations, workshops, and group meetings related to rare diseases in various medical fields including neurology, oncology, ophthalmology, dermatology, genetics, metabolic, surgery, cardiology, pulmonary, endocrine, and pediatrics. In its third cycle the conference will put special emphasis on the utility of artificial intelligence in rare diseases, recent research in the field of rare diseases, regional experience and achievements in rare diseases, medical and supportive services for people with rare diseases, and the latest advancements in diagnostics and therapeutics in rare diseases. More than 120 distinguished speakers will participate, including more than 40 international experts.

The exhibition will allow more than 50 entities involved in rare diseases to communicate directly with attendees to understand the needs and present their products and services. More than 1000 attendees are expected with more than 30% coming from other countries. The meeting will be attended by healthcare providers including physicians from variable specialties, dentists, nurses and allied healthcare professionals, pharmacists, laboratory personnel, genetic counselors, medical and medical sciences students, researchers, scientists, and educators. Individuals with rare diseases and their families will also participate by attending designated presentations, workshops, and group meetings. Laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, clinics and hospitals, academic and community institutions, support and advocacy groups, and several authorities and societies focusing on rare diseases will also participate.

The meeting will present awards to the best submitted abstracts. Furthermore, the Award of Outstanding Achievement in Rare Diseases will be honored to pioneers in the field of rare diseases including researchers, healthcare providers, and community advocates.

The goal of this meeting is to bring all parties involved in rare diseases in one place to connect and exchange knowledge aiming to increase awareness, advance research, and provide better care for individuals with rare diseases.

For more information kindly visit www.menararediseases.com, email contact@menararediseases.com