The conference is set to welcome over 3,000 professionals and experts from 47 countries and over 40 international and governmental medical associations

Dubai: Dubai is gearing up to host the eighth edition of the Middle East International Dermatology & Aesthetic Medicine Conference & Exhibition (MEIDAM 2023). This industry-leading event will take place between September 22 and 24, hosted by DXB Live, the experiential agency of Dubai World Trade Centre. A meeting point for international experts, businesses, and governments, MEIDAM 2023 aims to highlight the latest innovations in the industry. The conference is set to welcome over 3,000 professionals and experts from 47 countries, making it the largest medical gathering of its kind in the Middle East and Africa. Representatives from over 40 international and governmental medical associations will contribute to a vibrant exchange of knowledge and insights.

Leading international organisations have already confirmed their participation in the eighth edition of the conference. This includes the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD), the European Academy of Dermatology (EADV), the International Society of Dermatology (ISD), and the Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists, and Leprologists (IADVL).

Vision

Conference President, Dr. Khaled Al Nuaimi, outlined the vision for MEIDAM 2023, stating, “The conference serves as a hub for the latest scientific advancements and state-of-the-art technologies. It provides a vital platform for emerging Middle Eastern doctors to engage with global researchers, scientists, and practitioners. MEIDAM 2023 encourages the broadening of horizons and fuels global dialogue on dermatology and cosmetic medicine."

MEIDAM 2023 Overview

The conference will include 47 seminars and specialized workshops on key topics in dermatology and cosmetic medicine. Attendees can anticipate 207 peer-reviewed research papers, highlighting recent studies and urgent issues in the field. These will be presented across six parallel academic programs over the conference's three days. MEIDAM 2023 strives to bridge the educational divide between the Middle East and global leaders in dermatology, offering an interactive platform for the latest advancements in medical technology and fostering collaboration among experts, scientists, and researchers. An exhibition running alongside the conference will feature 109 companies and global brands, highlighting cutting-edge scientific achievements in dermatology, cosmetics, and anti-aging.

Enhancing Dubai's Status

Khaled Al Hammadi, Deputy CEO of DXB Live, commented, "We are delighted to collaborate with MEIDAM 2023 for organizing this distinguished conference, which holds a significant place on the agenda of regional conferences specialized in dermatology and cosmetic medicine. It plays an essential role in bringing together everyone interested in this field in the Middle East. Undoubtedly, the success of MEIDAM, along with other global and regional events hosted and organized by the Dubai World Trade Centre, reinforces Dubai's position as a global destination for hosting international conferences and exhibitions in the region.”

A Global Leader in Medical Tourism

Impressive growth across a range of medical specialties highlights the ongoing surge in medical tourism in Dubai. Reflective of the Emirate's healthcare excellence and efficient, world-class infrastructure, more than 674,000 medical tourists from around the globe chose Dubai for their medical needs in 2022, according to a report by the Dubai Health Authority. The data reveals a diverse array of origins: 22% hail from Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States, 21% from Arab nations, and a significant 39% hail from Asian countries. Moreover, medical expenditures by tourists rose substantially, exceeding 992 million dirhams, an upsurge of 262 million dirhams compared to 2021. The report highlights dermatology as the leading specialty, accounting for 31% of the visits, reinforcing Dubai's position as a global epicentre for medical tourism.

MEIDAM 2023 promises to be a significant event for professionals in dermatology and aesthetic medicine, promoting international collaboration, innovative knowledge, and contributions to humanitarian causes.

-Ends-

Visit MEIDAM Conference to find out more

About MEIDAM

The Middle East International Dermatology & Aesthetic Medicine Conference & Exhibition (MEIDAM) - House of Dermatology is an international platform dedicated to fostering scientific and clinical collaborations in dermatology and aesthetic medicine. This annual conference, currently in its 8th edition, takes place every September in Dubai and is organized by the MEIDAM Association.

Since its inception in 2016, MEIDAM has grown under the leadership of the steering committee led by President Dr. Khaled Al Nuaimi and Vice President Dr. Zuhair Al Fardan from the UAE, Secretary General Dr. Saad Al Sogair, and Honorary President Dr. Sami Al Sogair from Saudi Arabia. It has become a global gathering of Dermatology, Aesthetics, Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery associations from all corners of the world, including countries like Russia, New Zealand, Chile, and the United States. It has not only established itself as a hub for dermatologists to exchange the latest updates in the field, but also as a meeting point for the key leaders of dermatology societies from the Middle East, Africa and the Indian sub-continent, to collaborate scientifically.

Founded in 2021, the MEIDAM Association is an active international, non-profit organization that forms part of the Dubai Association Centre, a subsidy of the Dubai Chamber under the Dubai Government. It is a collective effort by dermatology society leaders from the Middle East region with a mission to promote evidence-based practices, ensuring optimal patient care, and to foster collaborations that enhance the standards of dermatologic and aesthetic care within the region and beyond. The organization advocates for increased diversity, equity, and excellence in dermatology and aesthetic medicine through education, advocacy, and mentorship.

MEIDAM's partnerships extends to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), our Global Humanitarian Partner. MEIDAM has pledged to support the UNHCR and we call upon our partners and supporters to donate to the UNHCR’s programs. Our goal is to bridge the gap of technological advances in education between East and West, bringing the global platform into the region and providing opportunities for the next generation of dermatologists.

For more information, visit: www.meidamconf.com, www.meidamassociation.com, or www.drk.ae

About DXB LIVE:

DXB LIVE, the integrated event management and experiential agency of Dubai World Trade Centre, with creative, technical, and operational capacities it has to establish all types of events in the highest level, this includes exhibitions, conferences, festivals, recreational events, national events, major business events, and high-end and private weddings.

DXB LIVE is moving rapidly towards strengthening its position among the world's largest event companies and is linked to strong alliances with a number of international event organizations. The Agency offers its services for more than 100 major events and partners annually. Its combined services deliver more than 500 thousand square feet of exhibition stands, live events, conferences, and other complex solutions. It also organizes events and trade exhibitions as well as providing strategic consultancy to associations and international organizations.

Media Enquiries

Please contact Ben Kershaw:

ben@wearehivemind.com

For more information, visit: www.meidamconf.com l www.meidamassociation.com l www.drk.ae​