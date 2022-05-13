The Middle East Facilities Management Association (MEFMA), the region’s leading facilities management organization, put the spotlight on sustainability during its webinar hosted to mark the World FM Day. This year’s global celebration was held under the theme ‘Leading a sustainable future.’

MEFMA’s webinar, sponsored by AG Facilities Solutions, gathered industry professionals from different parts of the world to discuss the role of sustainability in the continuous development of the FM community. Numerous sustainability initiatives by MEFMA member companies were also highlighted during the webinar showing their respective recent environmental efforts.

Eng. Ali AlSuwaidi, MEFMA Vice President and Global FM Vice Chair, said: “The webinar was an insightful and meaningful way to gather all stakeholders to celebrate one of the key events in our industry, the World FM Day. This year’s webinar staged to mark the event was an opportunity for us to demonstrate our progress and the impact of our continued implementation of sustainable practices and methods. Moreover, it allowed us to applaud the success and contributions of MEFMA’s members, further inspiring us to develop and offer better FM solutions according to the region’s sustainable growth agenda. The webinar reflects our unwavering commitment to provide our members and other stakeholders with a platform to engage so that we can build a stronger industry in the Middle East that is always responsive to the needs of the times.”

World FM Day, a Global FM Initiative, was initiated to raise the profile of the FM profession on a global scale. Sharing the same goal, MEFMA, a non-profit professional organization, has been at the forefront of building a robust FM community in the region.

About MEFMA

The Middle East Facility Management Association (MEFMA) is a professional membership-based body aimed to unify the facility management industry and help advance the FM sector in the Middle East.

Headquartered in Dubai (UAE) whilst operating around the GCC and Middle East region, MEFMA was established in 2009 as a nonprofit association and formed under The Dubai Association Centre (DAC), which has been established by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Dubai Business Events and the Dubai World Trade Centre. MEFMA is also a registered member of Global Facility Management Association (Global FM).

