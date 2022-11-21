United Arab Emirates, Dubai: The Middle East Metallurgy Corrosion & Coatings Conference (MECOC), that took place from 21st to 23rd November showcased latest innovations and best practices related to Metallurgy Corrosion & Coatings for the Oil and Gas industry. The event gathered 300+ individuals from 60 plus companies, across 30+ countries including United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, United States of America, Europe, Africa.

“The selection of right material, equipment and coating plays a vital role in the energy industry. It aids in heightened efficiencies, reduces corrosion and is a valuable asset to stay ahead of competition. This conference is an effort to enhance communication and help in exchanging knowledge between the major stakeholders. While the conference enlightened end-users and operators with latest innovations and best practices in the field, it also accelerated discussion on scientific discoveries,” said Romin Mathew, Director, Aldrich International - the organisers of the event.

An annual event, MECOC featured technologies from within the GCC and all over the world to enable Oil & Gas Producers, Power Generators, and other members of the Energy Sector, to enhance and improve materials, metals, and equipment to inculcate better corrosion management practices. The forum this year witnessed the presence of renowned Industrial giants, manufacturers, Chief Engineers of Oil producers, corrosion & coating technology providers and more to discover opportunities and find solutions for the current challenges in the industry.

The forum across all three days focused on six significant groups including Metallurgy and Corrosion Engineers, Service Providers, Coating Professionals, Maintenance Professionals, Research and Development Scientists and Equipment Manufacturers. The key topics of discussion at the conference focused on Metallurgical Fundamentals and Techniques, Steel and Types of Steel, Non-Metallic Materials for Oil and Gas, Corrosion and Scale Inhibition and Metallic, Inorganic and Organic Coatings.

A high-net-worth technical conference with the latest innovations available in the market, MECOC not only served as a platform to connect with both regional and international experts, but also focused on all aspects of production, manufacturing and processing entities in the wider world. The event presented advances in the relevant fields and also supported the exchange of ideas and information. This conference also served as an ideal environment to develop new collaborations and meet experts on the fundamentals, applications, and products of the mentioned fields.

