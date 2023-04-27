Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia will host the third edition of the E3 Customer Experience Conference 2023, the largest CX gathering in the region, on 16 and 17 May 2023. The Conference will explore solutions, discuss trends in the dawning AI era, and evaluate advanced technologies shaping customer service and digital workflows to deliver positive experiences.

The two-day event, held in strategic partnership with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology of Saudi Arabia and organised by Ejtemaat Saudi Arabia and the Saudi CX Association, aims to expand knowledge and build capabilities for businesses in the customer experience space. It is expected to attract over 500 delegates from the Middle East CX community, as well as recognised CX practitioners and thought leaders from around the world.

The Conference will showcase practical strategies, tools, methodologies and initiatives that companies can use to accelerate customer-centric growth and innovation in a rapidly evolving experience economy.

Recent research has shown that companies focusing on customer experience now generate 4% to 8% more revenue than their competitors. As approaches to excellent customer experience continue to change and AI slowly takes centre stage, customers are demanding fast and seamless services on the first try, leaving businesses today in the search for solutions and expertise to stay ahead of the curve.

In line with these developments, the event will feature the CX Saudi Excellence Programme, led by the Saudi CX Association, which recognises excellence, innovative solutions and leaders in customer experience. The awards ceremony, adjudged by a prestigious panel, will highlight the best in the industry and serve as a platform to recognise their achievements.

"It is evident that the swift rise and fall of trends pose a true challenge for organisations to create an infallible plan for satisfying and retaining customers. With an overarching mission to establish the Kingdom as a CX excellence benchmark in the region, we at the Saudi CX Association look forward to welcoming the global CX community at the Conference as we work to explore and tap into the genuine potential of customer experience in ensuring the triumph of businesses and the formation of long-standing customer relationships across the Kingdom" remarked Eng. Abdullah AlGhamedi, Founder & Chairman of Saudi CX Association.

“As advanced technology continues to shape customer service goals by streamlining digital workflows and improving overall experiences, it is essential to monitor customer feedback as the ultimate measure of success for businesses throughout the Kingdom. The upcoming event will provide an opportunity for CX professionals from different industries to explore solutions and gain insights into emerging trends from CX leaders across the globe,” said Abdulaziz Alosime, General Director of Customer Experience Improvement at Riyadh Municipality and the Vice Chairman of Saudi CX Association.

The E3 Customer Experience Conference 2023 is a significant event for businesses and professionals interested in enhancing their customer experience capabilities. With a focus on the latest technologies and global best practices, the Conference is set to provide valuable insights and networking opportunities for attendees.

For more information and registration, visit the conference website at: www.e3cx.live

-Ends-