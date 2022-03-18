ABU DHABI: Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) hosted a virtual Student Opportunities Fair this week, giving students from the University’s master’s and Ph.D. programs in machine learning, computer vision, and natural language processing exclusive access to prominent employers from across the UAE.



The intensive, online event gave students the chance to apply for summer internship opportunities in AI and connect with organizations from across various industries including aviation, media, oil and gas, tech, and many more. Abu Dhabi Media, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Group 42, Etihad Aviation Group, Abu Dhabi Customs, Huawei, and Majid Al Futtaim, were just some of the names in attendance. The fair was attended by 26 companies and around 70 students.



"At MBZUAI, we are committed to providing students with the knowledge and skills required to compete for the top AI jobs of the future,” MBZUAI Provost, Professor Fakhri Karray said. “We are nurturing AI talent and empowering students to contribute to innovation and advanced technology development. The Student Opportunities Fair gives our students an important networking platform that allows them to explore career opportunities and apply their learning in the real world.”



The fair gives national employers the chance to explore job opportunities with the inaugural class of MBZUAI students, many of whom will graduate and enter the job market at the end of 2022. The need for qualified professionals in AI and related fields is expected to grow rapidly, according to estimates, such as PwC’s study from 2017 titled: ‘Global Artificial Intelligence Study: Exploiting the AI Revolution,’ which predicted that 45 percent of total economic gains by 2030, will come from AI-driven product enhancements, stimulating consumer demand. As such, AI talent development and innovation have been identified by national leadership as a vital area for investment with universities such as MBZUAI playing a critical role in educating the nation as it strives to address the opportunities that the changing regional and global economy will bring.



“We’re delighted to be involved in the MBZUAI Student Opportunities Fair. Etihad Aviation Group is all about growing current and future generations of talent and the students at MBZUAI are a shining example of that future, who would want to miss out on that pool of brilliant minds and being part of their journey,” said Andrew Stotter-Brooks, Vice President Learning & Development at Etihad Aviation Group.



During the Fair, students learned about a number of internship and employment opportunities at esteemed companies that ranged from developing novel Natural Language Processing (NLP) algorithms and leveraging big data, to creating chatbots to enable virtual communications with employees. Many of the opportunities focused on generating innovative ideas and establishing new research avenues within some of the UAE’s most prominent companies and organizations.



An additional in-person event will be held in Fall 2022. For more information visit mbzuai.ac.ae or contact careerservices@mbzuai.ac.ae