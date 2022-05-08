Dubai, UAE – The Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG) – the leading academic and research institution specialising in government administration and public policy in the Arab world participates in the next edition of the International Conference and Exhibition for Education, organised by the Saudi Ministry of Education at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre from May 8 to 11 Next under the slogan ‘To build the future human being’.

MBRSG will betaking part in the event in a dedicated pavilion under the umbrella of the UAE Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, where it will showcase the wide range of academic programmes and various disciplines it offers, in addition to introducing a selection of its publications covering research and studies, innovation, future government, and others. It will also discuss its experience with renowned academics, administrative leaders, experts, and students.

MBRSG’s Executive President His Excellency Dr Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri said: “We are delighted to be taking part in this exhibition, which plays an important role in introducing educational experiences and showcasing the latest programmes and specialisations that academic institutions are offering that serve to enhance the efficiency and skills of administrative leaders in various business sectors.”

“We are taking part in the Conference out of commitment to showcasing the UAE’s pioneering experience in the field of government policies and administrative work, and we look forward to attracting Saudi national competencies to train the most talented among them,” H.E. added. “The Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government has opened its doors to our brothers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to benefit from the programmes we offer, hone their skills in government administration, public policy, innovation, and the government of the future, among others. We value the role Saudi Arabia plays in creating opportunities for academic institutions to meet and exchange experiences in order to advance the sector in the region.”

MBRSG will be presenting a set of programmes, including Executive Master of Public Administration (EMPA) in Arabic, Master of Public Administration (MPA), Master of Public Policy (MPP), Master of Innovation Management, Executive Education Customised Programmes, Open Enrolment Programmes, and Specialised Training Programmes.

The International Conference and Exhibition for Education 2022 will host high-ranking officials, including Ministers of Education from Arab countries and around the world, along with thought leaders, academics, and more than 50 speakers, who will discuss a wide range of issues and present more than 130 whitepapers. The event is set to include a series of session, panel discussion, and workshops that bring together experts and specialists. A total of 253 academic institutions and bodies will participate in the Conference, including 108 from Saudi Arabia and 145 from around the world.

About the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG)

The MBRSG (formerly Dubai School of Government) is a research and teaching institution focusing on public policy in the Arab world. Established in 2005 under the patronage of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, in cooperation with the Harvard Kennedy School, MBRSG aims to promote good governance through enhancing the region’s capacity for effective public policy. As a public policy think tank, the MBRSG Research Department focuses on seven priority policy areas: 1) Future Government and Innovation, 2) Education Policy, 3) Health Policy, 4) Public Leadership, 5) Social Policy and Wellbeing, 6) Sustainable Development Policy and 7) Economic Policy. The Sustainable development policy research studies environmental policies, governmental responses to climate change, food and water policies, energy policies, mobility and urban sustainability, population studies, policy dimensions of the sustainable development goals (SDGs), among others. Moreover, this research track focuses on sustainable development in all of its facets – economic, social, and environmental. More information on MBRSG’s policy research is available at: http://www.mbrsg.ae/home/research.aspx