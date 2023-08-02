Dubai – UAE: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) today announced the opening of registration for its eagerly awaited Summer Space Camp 2023. The immersive two-week camp is designed for budding space enthusiasts aged 11 to 15 and is geared towards fostering curiosity, creativity, and interest in space sciences among the youth.

The camp for girls will kick off from 7-10 August, with the boys' camp following suit from 14-17 August. The day camp, which will be conducted in English, will run from 8:30 AM to 3 PM, offering the young participants an exciting platform to learn and grow while having fun.

At the Summer Space Camp 2023, participating students will be engaged in theoretical and practical workshops, activities, and competitions. The agenda includes building space missions, exploring space with drones, understanding the basics of space engineering, rover building, constructing their own CubeSat, and facing the exciting challenge of space exploration with robots.

The enriching programme will be steered by project leaders and team members from the various project and mission teams at MBRSC. Through these activities, the Centre aims to take students beyond the realms of traditional learning and provide them with a hands-on experience of what it takes to venture into space.

The camp will be hosted at MBRSC in Dubai and participants will also have the exclusive opportunity to tour the Centre’s various facilities, offering them an unmatched insight into the world of space exploration.

The Summer Space Camp 2023 is part of MBRSC's ongoing initiative to spark students' interest in space science and technology related disciplines. It aligns with the Centre's primary goal of nurturing a new generation of scientists, engineers and astronauts who will significantly contribute to the UAE's growing space sector.

To secure a place in the unique and exciting camp, register at https://www.mbrsc.ae/mbrsc-events/. For more information regarding the Summer Space Camp 2023, you may please reach out via WhatsApp on +971 50 1449465 or via email at space.camp@mbrsc.ae.

About Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC):

MBRSC is an advanced scientific and technological hub, responsible for making the UAE a world leader in space services and exploration.

Established in 2006, the Mohammad Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) started out with five engineers, who took it upon themselves to develop their capabilities and expand their knowledge in the field of space, relying on strong will and solid determination. Since then, the centre has continued its journey to be the incubator of the “UAE National Space Programme”. The MBRSC has undertaken the tasks of building, developing, and operating a number of Earth observation satellites, providing imaging services, analysing and studying them, as well as producing relevant data to scientific communities and research centres around the world. Among the satellites that the centre operates are DubaiSat-1 & DubaiSat-2. The MBRSC is also responsible for KhalifaSat, celebrated as the first satellite that was fully built by Emiratis in 2018. Recently, the centre revealed its plan to develop the new satellite MBZ-SAT, which is expected to be launched in 2024 and will be the latest in the field of high-resolution imaging from outer space.