Dubai, UAE: With wide participation from the public, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library (MBRL) concluded the ‘Sustainability Horizons Fair... A World of Green Knowledge’, which was organised in conjunction with COP28, hosted by Dubai from 30 November to 12 December 2023.

Dr. Mohammed Salem AlMazrooei, Board Member of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Foundation, said: “By organising these exhibitions and events throughout the year in our library, we aim to spread environmental awareness and encourage our society to adopt sustainable practices, based on our belief that knowledge is the basis for understanding current environmental issues and future challenges. This confirms our commitment to supporting the development of an informed and interactive society that positively contributes to preserving our environment and protecting our planet for future generations.”

AlMazrooei stressed that the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library is keen to develop and provide educational programs and interactive workshops that deepen understanding and knowledge about sustainability, to inspire visitors and encourage them to participate in environmental initiatives and shift towards more sustainable lifestyles.

Through its display of 500 books, the exhibition highlighted a unique group of titles and encyclopedias included in MBRL’s nine sub-libraries. These resources focus on sustainability, global climate change, the environment, clean and renewable energy, and a lot more.

Some of the most prominent book titles were The Atlas of Climate Change, The Role of the Local Community in Preserving the Environment From Pollution, Life With Climate Change, The Eyes Guide to Climate Change… Concepts and Issues, Global Warming and its Repercussions on the Arab World, Climate Action From Paris to Abu Dhabi and the Middle East, The Date Palm and its Adaptation to Climate Change.

The ‘Sustainability Horizons Fair... A World of Green Knowledge’ reflects the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library’s commitment to supporting sustainability initiatives and actively participating in environmental protection. The exhibition marks a significant step towards achieving sustainability goals and enhancing environmental awareness in society.

Visitors commended MBRL’s role in spreading awareness on sustainability issues, stressing that the fair was not just a book fair, but rather a rich knowledge journey that reflects its efforts to educate the public about the importance of preserving our planet.

“We look forward to more activities that contribute to enhancing environmental awareness and promoting sustainability in our society,” said one of the attendees.

In cooperation with Enable, MBRL also organised a two-day workshop on planting and arranging indoor plants, by a group of Emirati youth of determination diagnosed with cognitive disabilities. This comes within the framework of its vision and strategy to support sustainability, empower people of determination, and enhance their role in society.

In a special event, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library’s external facade was lit in green to symbolise commitment to the principles of environmental sustainability and the preservation of natural resources. This reflected its efforts to adopt environmentally friendly practices and encourage its visitors and the local community to adopt sustainable practices in their daily lives.

About Mohammed Bin Rashid Library

Mohammed Bin Rashid Library was founded by Law No. (14) of 2016 Establishing the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library, as part of His Highness’s vision to develop a knowledge-based society in Dubai and across the UAE. The Library has become one of the most ambitious cultural and knowledge based initiatives in the Arab World.MBRL aims to spark the passion for knowledge across all social groups in the UAE, especially the youth, in addition to the conservation and promotion of Arabic literature, culture and heritage by supporting and promoting reading, research, creativity, and entrepreneurship.

This is reached through offering free access to a unique collection of books and other knowledge resources, as well as providing high-quality information services and launching leading cultural events.