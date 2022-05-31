Dubai, UAE: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) has successfully concluded its participation in the 31st Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, held between May 23 and 29 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). During the fair, the Foundation established a wide range of activities and events emanating from its various knowledge initiatives. The events were carried out with the participation of several renowned writers, intellectuals, and experts involved in the production and dissemination of knowledge.

The Foundation's activities were aimed towards promoting knowledge mobility and developing human capital. This was conducted by highlighting policies and mechanisms in the Arab knowledge sector and examining the prospects of knowledge fields and foresight. This has helped support ideas and innovations that establish knowledge societies, and are founded upon education, research and development, and entrepreneurship.

H.E. Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, affirmed that the Foundation was keen to participate in the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair. He mentioned that it was a regional and global knowledge forum, and one of the most important writers' exhibitions in the Arab region given the broad base of leaders of the publishing industry and elite Arab and Western writers and thinkers it attracts. He further expressed the unique position of the UAE in hosting international exhibitions and events.

“In light of the directives of the wise leadership, the Foundation is committed to championing various initiatives and projects that disseminate and support knowledge activities in all major exhibitions and knowledge events. We are confident that this will allow us to meet the challenges posed by global acceleration, and serves as a global window for the acquisition, preservation, and transfer of knowledge, thereby increasing opportunities for its optimal use in scientific, literary, social, and humanitarian disciplines," he added.

Throughout the exhibition, the Foundation's pavilion received official delegations from many departments and institutions, and many eminent personalities and visitors for various publications and knowledge projects. The team provided a detailed explanation of the nature of the Foundation's work and its services, that are aimed towards promoting the regional and global dissemination of knowledge.

Some of the initiatives mentioned included the ‘Knowledge Summit’- one of the most important global events that brings together experts and decision makers from around the world to share experiences, ideas, and knowledge in order to meet challenges, the ‘Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award’- one of the world's most prestigious awards for honoring and supporting knowledge workers, the ‘Digital Knowledge hub’- an advanced online platform that supports and promotes reading by providing up to 1.7 million digital Arabic and translated books, and ‘The Nobel Museum’- which highlights the importance and status of the prestigious Nobel Prize.

Furthermore, the events and activities of MBRF during the exhibition included a series of panel discussions and dialogues that were received with enthusiastic participation from the public. The sessions included the ‘KnowTalks’ Series 2022 in collaboration with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), the ‘Knowledge Lounge’ initiative aimed to instill the culture of reading in daily life, and the ‘Bil Arabi’ initiative aimed to support the Arabic language and enhance its presence in the digital environment.

Moreover, the Foundation's pavilion served as a platform for the launch and discussion of several books completed under the Dubai International Program for Writing. This is one of the most creative contributions to enriching the intellectual and literary movement in the UAE and around the world. The program aims to encourage and empower young talents in the field of writing in various fields of knowledge by enrolling them in specialized training programs conducted by prestigious Arab and international trainers.

The Foundation's pavilion included a distinct portfolio of various English and Arabic editions of the Future of Knowledge Foresight Report, which measures and assesses the knowledge situation based on data from national analysis systems and statistics. It also included the Global Knowledge Index Report, which provides a comprehensive road map that illustrates the factors and characteristics that enhance knowledge competitiveness.