The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) is participating in GITEX Global 2023, the world’s leading technology and startup event, which kicked off today at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and will run until 20 October 2023.

As part of its participation, the MBRF is showcasing a wide array of its digital projects and initiatives, which aim at promoting knowledge and education pathways in the region, encouraging innovators and creators, and empowering various segments of society, particularly the youth. Through this global platform, the MBRF seeks to underscore the increasing significance of cutting-edge technologies and innovations in driving knowledge development.

His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of the MBRF, stated that through GITEX, the MBRF seeks to showcase the developments of its projects, knowledge initiatives, and smart services, evaluating its role in boosting Arab knowledge content in the digital realm and bridging the digital and knowledge gap prevalent in the region.

In addition, His Excellency highlighted that GITEX proves to be an ideal platform for exhibiting the MBRF’s projects and initiatives focused on digitization, considering its significant position in the global technical landscape. The event also offers a dynamic platform to foster cooperation and share knowledge and experiences with communities focusing on technology and digitization from across the region and the world.

During GITEX Global 2023, the MBRF is presenting its projects and programs, including the Global Knowledge Index, which offers reliable data and benchmarks to help countries identify challenges and ways to mitigate them, stay updated on changing developments and trends, and explore future prospects from a knowledge perspective. Additionally, the MBRF is showcasing its Digital Knowledge Hub, a renowned knowledge platform for the creation, compilation, and organization of digital and knowledge content.

