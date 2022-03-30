The Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) honored the sponsors and partners of the seventh edition of the Knowledge Summit, which was held recently at the Expo 2020 Dubai Headquarters. All sponsors and partners were recognised for their contributions to the success of the summit, themed ‘Knowledge: Protecting Humanity and the Planet in the Pandemic.’ The summit received widespread support from the UAE’s public and private institutions.

The Knowledge Summit 2022 featured over 108 keynote speakers consisting of experts, leaders, and government officials from around the world, reaching 1,154,761 views through 15 virtual sessions and 25 physical sessions broadcasted on the summit's website and social media platforms over the five days of the event. In addition, over1,137 people attended the sessions held at the Expo 2020 Dubai Headquarters.

During the event, H. E. Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, expressed his gratitude for the support from partners, and stated: “The seventh edition of the summit received the attention, sponsorship, and strong support of partners, which demonstrates the significance of the foundation’s strategic partnerships. It also represents our keenness to continue building bridges of communication and promote constructive cooperation to enable and promote pathways for the spread of knowledge, in line with the UAE’s vision of leveraging knowledge to create positive impacts on societies, and to play an active role in the world.”

The list of sponsors for the Knowledge Summit 2022 included one of the leading telecommunications groups, currently known as ‘e&’ and other major entities such as Sky News Arabia, Dubai Media Incorporated, Dar Al Khaleej for Press, Printing, and Publishing, Roya Media Group, Al Arabiya Channel, Al-Bayan Newspaper, Emarat Al Youm, Weyyak App, Alghad TV, El Madar, TeN TV, Al Dafrah TV, Entrepreneur alArabiya Magazine, Fujairah TV, and Audi.

The MBRF is an affiliate of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and aims to strengthen future generations by enabling them to devise sustainable solutions to improve knowledge and research in the Arab world. The foundation also promotes knowledge-based societies by funding research projects, activities, and initiatives, as well as supporting ideas and innovation through education, entrepreneurship, and research and development.

MBRF further seeks to improve human capacities in the Arab world by focusing on three strategic sectors, namely, knowledge, education, and entrepreneurship. The foundation strives to develop human resources in the region by creating a broad base of expertise with extensive knowledge and talent, increasing opportunities, and encouraging leadership skills for younger generations to grow and ensure a better future.

