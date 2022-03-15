Dubai, United Arab Emirates:- Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF), in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) launched today the third edition of the Future of Knowledge Foresight Report. The report is a pioneering study which examines the future knowledge landscape and various capacities of countries towards transformation against global risks based on a comprehensive collection of data; providing new insights into countries' readiness to face future risks.

The launch was held during the 7th Knowledge Summit themed “Knowledge: Protecting Humanity and the Planet in the Pandemic”, with the participation of experts, leaders, and government officials from around the world. The summit which started on March 14 until March 15 at Expo 2020 Dubai will continue through virtual platforms on March 16 to 18.

His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, said: “This third edition of the foresight report is a significant addition as it provides updated and unique data regarding the levels of awareness of countries across the world when it comes to future risks as well as their knowledge and skills. It comes at a time when the world is going through unprecedented challenges brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on all aspects of life.”

His Excellency added: "The new report is a product of the long-standing partnership between the Foundation and UNDP under the Knowledge Project initiative which was established with a shared vision to empower and promote knowledge in societies in order to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The Knowledge Project has released the Global Knowledge Index which assesses the knowledge situation, and the Future of Knowledge Foresight Report, which presents a quantitative and comprehensive analysis of the knowledge spectrum.”

His Excellency hailed the Foundation’s strategic partnership with the UNDP which had achieved ambitious goals and produced outcomes including creating platforms for effective dialogues, raising awareness of the importance of knowledge and policies based on it to achieve the SDGs, and making a difference in the lives of millions of people who aspire for a better future and a prosperous economy.

Dr. Khalida Bouzar, UN Assistant Secretary General, UNDP Assistant Administrator, and Director of the UNDP Regional Bureau for Arab States, remarked that the Covid-19 pandemic has caused major global disruption that has directly affected countries' progress towards the achievement of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, putting its gains at risk.

“At the United Nations Development Programme and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, we are committed to pursue our knowledge initiatives, believing that knowledge is the only way for humanity to confront threats. We have released the results of the Global Knowledge Index for 2020 and 2021, and here we are today at this global knowledge event, the Knowledge Summit in its seventh edition, launching the Future of Knowledge Foresight Report in its third edition. The report focuses on examining the transformative capacities that enable countries to continue to grow in the face of shocks and to sustain development gains,” she added.

The new edition of the Future of Knowledge Foresight Report aims to support national leadership in preparing for future global risks, building on the previous releases of the Future of Knowledge Foresight Reports 2018 and 2019 to explore the best methods and practices of countries aimed at promoting their transformative capacities, the most important of which are capacities for cooperation and innovation in terms of addressing risks, disruptions, and challenges, especially in technology, health, and environment.

The third edition consists of four chapters, the first of which presents global, technological, health, and environmental risks and challenges. It emphasizes the importance of transformative capacity as one of the key components in addressing these risks, as well as the knowledge and skills that form as the foundation for such transformation. The second chapter sets out the methodology for analysis, presenting the data collection tools, as well as the analytical and methodological frameworks. The third chapter focuses on the findings of the analysis at the global level in terms of cooperation and innovation capacities. The fourth and final chapter discusses the recommendations and concluding observations.

The study relied on large data and artificial intelligence using a digital information platform that allows for the monitoring of content in over 150 million open sources around the world and in more than 180 languages. The analysis presented the results of the total sample countries, which included more than 47 million data units in more than 20 languages for a total of 40 sample countries, including 7 Arab countries.

The selection of countries was based on their performance in the Global Knowledge Index, using an automated machine learning method which conducted the aggregation of data, following the same process used in the data collection conducted for the Future of Knowledge Foresight Report 2019 to ensure consistency across all editions of the report.

