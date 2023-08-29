Amman: Markazia Lexus has taken the lead in sponsoring the first Jordan National Padel Championship, which recently took place at Al Hussein Youth City between 22 and 26 August, 2023, marked by a closing ceremony in the presence of HRH Princess Aisha Bint Feisal and HRH Princess Sara Bint Feisal. This step underscores Markazia Lexus's enduring commitment to supporting Jordanian athletes, while contributing to a vibrant local sports community and promoting the nation within regional and global sports arenas.

A total of 46 teams participated in the event, comprising an impressive ensemble of 92 athletes divided across 38 men's teams and eight women's teams. The championship culminated with Ahmed Adas and Saif Adas seizing the top position. Securing second place were Karam Hatamleh and Mohammad Al Yamani, while Zaid Al Mashni and Ramy Shaalan took third place, solidifying their spots on the first men's national team. In the women’s category, Anna Abu AlHajj and Dana Shawka captured first place, trailed by Dina Naffa and Nadia Naffa in second place and Haajar Lozi and Maya Assaf in third, all earning their positions on the first women's national team. Both national teams will now go on to represent Jordan regionally and internationally in future competitions.

Organized by the Jordan Tennis Federation - a longstanding partner of Markazia Lexus and the official governing body overseeing padel sports in the Kingdom - the championship emphasized the surging popularity of this modern sport, while underlining Jordan's ambition of establishing itself as a premier destination for world-class sporting events.

As Title Sponsor, Markazia Lexus showcased two of its sought-after vehicles throughout the championship. The all-new, full-option Lexus RX, equipped with a 2.5L hybrid powertrain delivering 247 HP @ 6000 RPM and a torque of 239 N.M @ 4400 RPM, seamlessly blends high-performance and eco-friendly driving experiences. Benefiting from its AWD capability, continuously variable transmission (CVT) and excellent fuel efficiency, the Lexus RX performs exceptionally well on varying terrains. The luxury crossover also stands apart with its array of technological advancements, offering drivers and passengers splendid comfort throughout their journeys, complemented by top-tier safety features for greater peace of mind.

Meanwhile, the Lexus ES, powered by a robust 2.5L four-cylinder in-line engine producing 215 HP @ 5200 RPM and a torque of 221 N.M @ 3600 RPM, embodies confident performance. Paired with electronic continuously variable transmission (E-CVT), the sedan offers a harmonious fusion of power and efficiency. The elegant design, spacious interior, cutting-edge technology and suite of active safety features of the Lexus ES are the perfect embodiment of the brand's dedication to innovation and passenger safety.

This latest sponsorship firmly emphasized the commitment of Markazia Lexus to backing diverse sports in Jordan, creating avenues for participants and attendees of such events to directly experience the values of teamwork, precision and perseverance - three cornerstones that define the essence of the Lexus brand.

