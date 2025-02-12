



DUBAI, UAE — ManageEngine, a division of Zoho Corporation and a leading provider of enterprise IT management solutions, will focus on enterprise preparedness for the AI era at its User Conference, taking place at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre, on February 18th and 19th, 2025.

“AI is becoming an essential driver for digital transformation, and enterprises must define their own unique paths to leverage its benefits while mitigating the associated risks,” said Rajesh Ganesan, CEO of ManageEngine. “At this year’s Dubai User Conference, we will engage with our customers and partners in the UAE to explore how modern enterprises can navigate through challenges and be AI-ready. We will also share our perspective on AI adoption and showcase how AI-powered solutions are reshaping modern enterprise IT.”

According to PwC, AI is projected to contribute 2% of the total global economic benefits—equivalent to USD 320 billion—to the Middle East by 2030. Also, by 2030, the UAE is expected to see AI account for nearly 14% of its GDP. The region’s AI-driven economic growth is anticipated to grow between 20–34% annually, with the UAE leading the expansion.

“The UAE government has outlined an ambitious AI vision, aiming to be a global leader in AI by 2031. Several national initiatives are already in place to develop AI capabilities and accelerate its adoption across government and enterprises. At ManageEngine, we are empowering UAE businesses to contribute to the country's vision through our AI-enhanced solutions. These solutions will enable organizations to overcome the challenges in the current IT landscape and help prepare for the future,” said Nirmal Kumar Manoharan, regional director at ManageEngine.

The User Conference this year will explore AI’s business impact, strategies to overcome its challenges and how organizations can leverage AI for a competitive edge.

Key Highlights of the Conference:

readiness for modern enterprises: A keynote by Rajesh Ganesan, CEO of ManageEngine, will explore ’s role in driving digital maturity.

state of AI in 2025: Ramprakash Ramamoorthy, head of AI research at ManageEngine, will provide insights into AI’s current landscape, future trajectory, and expected advancements.

meets the cloud: Accelerating enterprise transformation: Manish Ranjan, research director for software and the cloud at IDC EMEA, will provide insights about cloud adoption in the Middle East, highlighting the influence of and GenAI capabilities boosting cloud adoption amongst enterprises in the region.

connect (Q&A): s will have the opportunity to connect with the leadership team to address their queries.

The User Conference provides opportunities for attendees to earn certifications alongside technical workshops and networking forums. Panel discussions comprising of tech experts from the UAE provide a unique opportunity to learn about the state of AI and how organisations can be AI-ready in the UAE. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with individual product teams and explore the best ways to make use of their solutions while also getting the chance to witness the technical showcase of the overall comprehensive suite of IT solutions.

