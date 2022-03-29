MOSTI hands over Malaysia Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai to Aerodyne Group to be used as their second global headquarter

Dubai: Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) Dato’ Sri Dr Adham Baba today announced Malaysia’s participation in the UAE government’s Expo 2020 Dubai 5-year legacy programme, where the Malaysia Pavilion at the event site will be retained and repurposed for the next 5 years.

The Pavilion will be Malaysian Technology and Innovation Hub in the UAE and will be retained as government-owned and operated by a private Malaysian company for the next 5 years.

The Hub will operate on a public-private partnership model where both the Malaysian government and the private entity can utilise this facility to host officials and dignitaries as well as a platform to promote technology-based products and services.

“Malaysia Pavilion’s transformation into a Technology and Innovation Hub reflects our country’s ambition of becoming a globally competitive digital nation,” said Dr Adham Baba at the handover ceremony in Dubai.

“This also reinforces our government’s commitment to contribute to the global technology development and to strengthen bilateral ties and cooperation with the UAE.”

In selecting the company which would operate the Hub, a Steering Committee chaired by the MOSTI’s Secretary General Datuk Zainal Abidin Abu Hassan, was set up to ensure the candidates meet the programmes criteria of being a key player in the main sectors of smart city, smart logistics, smart mobility or Industry 4.0.

Following this, the Committee will oversee the ownership of the Technology and Innovation Hub and to ensure that it achieves what it has set out to accomplish.

Malaysia’s homegrown Aerodyne Group that is also a global player as No.1 Drone Service provider was selected to take over operations of the Pavilion in the UAE.

Dr Adham Baba said, “We recognise that our partner in this programme should be one that shares the same aspirations for innovation. Aerodyne Group is recognised as the global leader in the drone service sector. Their technological footprint extends to areas such as smart mobility and smart logistic sectors. With their capabilities and network, the Malaysian Technology and Innovation Hub will prove to be an invaluable asset for their growth in the region.”

Aerodyne Group will be utilising this facility as their second global headquarters.

The Expo 2020 Dubai 5-year Legacy Programme is part of the UAE government’s long-term initiative of repurposing the event site as an integrated mixed-use community known as District 2020 after the conclusion of the World Expo.

ABOUT MALAYSIA PAVILION AT EXPO 2020 Dubai

Malaysia's self-built 1,234.05 sq meter pavilion is the first net zero carbon pavilion at the EXPO. The Pavilion features a rainforest canopy inspired by the majestic tropical rainforest of Malaysia, blending cultural elements with nature and functionality into a futuristic building.

The Pavilion carries the theme "Energising Sustainability" to represent the nation's commitment and approach to sustainable development. It is segmented into four sub-themes; "Energising Today", "Energising Tomorrow", "Energising Harmony" and "Energising Business". Malaysia's activities during the EXPO will include permanent 3D displays, daily cultural performances, craft demonstrations, café operations as well as 26 weekly thematic trade and business programmes.

The business weeks will involve a large contingent of 21 ministries, 70 departments and agencies and five state governments initiating and supporting the programmes. They will also bring weekly business delegations from the industry that will participate in pocket talks, product launches, business matching sessions and signing of MoUs. Malaysia Pavilion will also host and participate in summits and forums throughout Expo.

The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation is the lead ministry for Malaysia's participation at the mega event. Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC) is the implementing agency.