Dubai: Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob today announced that the Malaysia Pavilion has secured over RM70 billion worth of trade and business leads through its 6-month participation in Expo 2020 Dubai.

The trade and business leads achieved cover a wide range of sectors based on the 26 thematic weekly business programmes organised by the Malaysia Pavilion including agricommodities, digital economy, Industry 4.0, energy, health, education and tourism, agriculture, technology and innovation and others.

The weekly programmes were led and participated by 21 different ministries, 70 agencies, 5 state governments, almost 500 Malaysian companies, involving over 10 industry verticals.

The Prime Minister announced this at an appreciation luncheon at the 2020 Club by Emaar in Expo 2020 Dubai’s site.

“This historic Expo has provided the global business community a platform to engage each other in recovering from a post-pandemic fallout,” said the Prime Minister.

“Malaysian companies have leveraged this opportunity to grow their network and promote their products to a global marketplace,” he added.

“Prior to our participation at the Expo, Malaysia had set a target of achieving between RM8 billion and RM10 billion in potential trade and investment opportunities throughout our six-month participation,” said the Prime Minister.

The luncheon event was also attended by Ambassador of Malaysia to the UAE His Excellency Dato’ Mohd Tarid Sufian; Senior Minister and Minister of International Trade and Industry The Honourable, Dato’ Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali; Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, The Honourable Dato’ Sri Dr. Adham Baba; Minister of Foreign Affairs, The Honourable Dato' Sri Saifuddin Abdullah; Secretary-General of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) cum Commissioner-General of Malaysia for Expo 2020 Dubai, Datuk Zainal Abidin Abu Hassan; as well as other high-level officials including UAE government officials, international participants of Expo 2020 Dubai, and industry captains.

The Prime Minister also shared Malaysia Pavilion’s other key accomplishments including beyond the economic achievements which include:

Generation of over 4,500 business leads

Organisation of over 1,500 trade and business matching meetings

Signing over 130 partnership documents with governments and businesses

Hosting over 130 high level foreign delegates

Welcoming over 1 million visitors to the Malaysia Pavilion

Participation in over 200 speaking engagements such as panel discussions, forums and pocket talks

Organisation of meetings and forums participated by 21,000 participants physically and 515,000 virtually

“We are proud to have shared our Malaysian story to the global community with our theme of ‘Energising Sustainability’. This represents our commitment to global unity, long-standing interest in global conversations and to initiate dialogues on common challenges,” said the Prime Minister.

“This milestone is important to our progress with the 12th Malaysia Plan as we aspire for our nation to achieve economic growth and transform Malaysia into a prosperous, inclusive, and sustainable country. Our priority would be to bring the partnerships formed here to fruition.”

“On behalf of the government, I would like to extend my gratitude to everyone who has contributed towards this success, which is a testament to the strength of a public-private partnership in achieving a common goal for the nation,” he added.

Speaking on Expo 2020 Dubai, the Prime Minister said the global event has united the ‘World Family’ on its site, bringing together more than 190 countries under a common purpose to inspire real-life solutions to humanity’s greatest challenges.

“Its resounding success is proof of the vision, commitment, and preparation of the UAE Government and of the organisers. Malaysia applauds the continued leadership of the UAE on platforms for global multilateralism.”

Noting that the UAE has been Malaysia’s largest trading partner and export destination in the Middle East and West Asia, he added that “Our participation in Expo 2020 Dubai not only reinforces our national ties that go beyond the tenets of economic, but also, cultural and religious values.”

Prior to the lunch event, the Prime Minister also witnessed the signing and exchanging of several partnerships between Malaysian and other international companies, which comprised:

MoU between AK International LLC and European Wellness Academie (Asia Pacific) Sdn. Bhd to establish World's First Halal Concept Based Centers of Excellence for Biological Regenerative Medicine & Education in Malaysia, to Build World's first Halal cutting edge Evidence based Supplements & Biopharma Therapeutics Manufacturing and develop World's first Halal concept based Digitally-Driven Wellness Tourism Linkages between UAE and Malaysia. MoU between Perbadanan PR1MA Malaysia and Sany Construction Industry Development (M) Sdn. Bhd to deliver fast and quality affordable housing for M40 using SANY’s IBS technologies. MoU between Pharmaniaga Manufacturing Berhad and Prime Medical Store LLC to serve as the foundation in establishing the framework that will grant Prime Medical the exclusive right to register, import, promote, market, sell and distribute PMB’s pharmaceutical products in UAE. MoU between Hortman Clinis and Covid Medicare on Support Incorporation to purchase and market The Immuno X Booster. Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) between TWL Holdings Berhad and Tatra Investment LLC - to jointly form a strategic collaboration in healthcare sector, to procure, import, supply and distribute medical pharmaceutical products in Malaysia and South East Asia. Memorandum of Business Exploration (MOBE) between UEM Edgenta Berhad and Byte Blanket (Dubai-based Fintech Start-Up) to build sustainable Smart Cities. MOBE between UEM Edgenta Berhad and Disrupt-X (Dubai-based Fintech Start-Up) to build sustainable Smart Cities. Letter of Intent from Pure Harvest (Abu Dhabi-based) to Northern Corridor Implementation Authority (NCIA) seeking assistance to facilitate their investment in Malaysia through NCER customised incentives.

The appreciation luncheon hosted by the Prime Minister is part of his one-day visit to the Malaysia Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai before the expo concludes on 31 March 2020.

Malaysia’s participation in EXPO 2020 Dubai is spearheaded by MOSTI with Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation as implementing agency.

ABOUT MALAYSIA PAVILION AT EXPO 2020 Dubai

Malaysia's self-built 1,234.05 sq meter pavilion is the first net zero carbon pavilion at the EXPO. The Pavilion features a rainforest canopy inspired by the majestic tropical rainforest of Malaysia, blending cultural elements with nature and functionality into a futuristic building.

The Pavilion carries the theme "Energising Sustainability" to represent the nation's commitment and approach to sustainable development. It is segmented into four sub-themes; "Energising Today", "Energising Tomorrow", "Energising Harmony" and "Energising Business". Malaysia's activities during the EXPO will include permanent 3D displays, daily cultural performances, craft demonstrations, café operations as well as 26 weekly thematic trade and business programmes.

The business weeks will involve a large contingent of 21 ministries, 70 departments and agencies and five state governments initiating and supporting the programmes. They will also bring weekly business delegations from the industry that will participate in pocket talks, product launches, business matching sessions and signing of MoUs. Malaysia Pavilion will also host and participate in summits and forums throughout Expo.

The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation is the lead ministry for Malaysia's participation at the mega event. Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC) is the implementing agency.