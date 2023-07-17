Abu Dhabi: MAKTABA, the library management department of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), has announced that it will be hosting the "MAKTABA Summer Camp" across its five branches in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, from July 16th to August 18th. This year's camp, themed "Flavours from Around the World," offers campers an exciting opportunity to explore culinary arts and discover cultural secrets through interactive reading workshops. These workshops aim to develop the knowledge, culture and taste of the participating children and teenagers.

The summer camp, designed for 6 to 18 years old, offers a wide range of activities and programmes. Using interactive teaching methods, it aims to engage participants with an exciting main theme and provide entertaining, educational and interactive experiences. With a focus on developing hidden culinary skills, the camp offers interactive reading sessions and the chance to explore diverse cultures. Participants will have the opportunity to prepare delicious recipes inspired by different cultures, bringing unique flavours from around the world.

In the engaging reading sessions, aspiring young chefs will explore diverse cultures from around the world. They will discover culinary traditions from countries such as Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, France, Lebanon and Italy. Participants will have the chance to make dishes such as guacamole, apple pie, sushi, afternoon tea, jam-filled sablé, chocolate chip cookies and traditional hummus. They will also learn how to prepare Italian pizza with the young chef Shaikha Al Ameri and get to learn more about Italian culture as they prepare the famous potato gnocchi dish.

MAKTABA is very keen to include activities designed to develop children’s reading abilities and develop their sense of knowledge and exploration in its summer programme. This is reflected through activities such as the "Our Heritage and Identity " activity, as well as the "I Can Read" and “Little Explorer” events. The programme also involves workshops that develop their artistic talents such as the “Making your Postcards” and “Arts and Crafts” workshops, as well as Chef’s Apron and Hats decorating workshop. During the “Meet the Author” workshop, children will have the opportunity to meet Emirati writers, who will share their writing journey and introduce the young participants to the different characters featured in their stories.

To register for the MAKTABA Summer Camp, please contact MAKTABA’s branches across Abu Dhabi.

