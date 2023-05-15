Discussions will center on sustainability practices, reducing carbon emissions, and boosting the industrial sector’s contribution to net zero

Announcements to include investment opportunities, enablers, incentives, and new industrial projects to strengthen local, regional, and international partnerships

Abu Dhabi, UAE:– Billions of dollars’ worth of investment and procurement opportunities as well as major new partnerships are set to be announced at the second Make it in the Emirates Forum, which takes place from 31 May to 1 June under the theme ‘Investment, Sustainability, Growth’.

Organized by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), in partnership with the Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi and ADNOC under the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, the forum aims to attract investors to UAE industries and draw manufacturers to set up in the country.

Representatives from major international industrial and technology companies, national enterprises and governments will convene at the Abu Dhabi Energy Center to build on the success of the inaugural event in 2022, which resulted in procurement opportunities worth AED 110 billion, comprising 300 products across 11 sectors. The first forum witnessed the participation of more than 1,800 delegates.

The Make it in the Emirates Forum has quickly become one of the region’s most prominent industrial platforms. With the forum this year taking place in the run-up to COP28, there will be a particular focus on sustainable industrial development, carbon reduction, and increasing the industrial sector’s contribution to climate action in line with the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative and the 2023 Year of Sustainability initiative.

The Make it in the Emirates Forum invites senior decision-makers, industry and technology leaders, experts, innovators, entrepreneurs, financial institutions, investors and major industrial institutions to discover new opportunities and announce new partnerships.

The forum acts as a platform for corporations and government to discuss opportunities, address challenges, and explore the competitive advantages available in the UAE, such as incentives, enablers, infrastructure, financing, and partnerships.

This year’s forum will feature the first ever Make it in the Emirates Awards, which will recognize the pioneering industrial companies and individuals who are driving technological growth, localization, sustainability, and innovation.

The awards celebrate visionaries, pioneers and innovators and their contributions to the UAE’s industrial sector, which help to promote sustainable economic development and support the country’s Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative.

The forum will also host sessions highlighting advanced technologies, industrial investment opportunities in the UAE as well as incentives and enablers designed to boost entrepreneurship and business growth.

The Make it in the Emirates Forum is a crucial platform for industry experts and leaders to share their insights on key topics shaping the sector. Topics will include industrial automation, the role of technology in advancing the industrial sector, and the importance of sustainability.

An exhibition area will provide an opportunity to learn about the latest products and services in the sector, as well as network with industry experts and investors.

MoIAT invites all entrepreneurs, start-ups, SMEs and investors to participate in the forum and contribute to the national industrial sector’s growth, development and competitiveness, as well as the UAE’s transformation to become a global industrial hub.

-Ends-

About the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) was established in July 2020 to boost the industrial sector's contribution to the UAE's GDP and drive sustainable industrial development. The ministry was formed by combining the Office of the Minister of State for Advanced Technology, the Emirates Authority for Standardization and Metrology (ESMA), and the industrial department of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure.

MoIAT is responsible for formulating policies, laws, and programs that attract foreign direct investment, enhance national added value, support entrepreneurship, create jobs, attract talents, upskill national cadres, promote exports and raise the competitiveness of products manufactured in the UAE. To achieve these objectives, MoIAT has created an advanced national quality infrastructure system.

MoIAT leverages its expertise, capabilities, and resources to strengthen the national industrial ecosystem by facilitating the establishment of industrial zones, promoting the adoption of advanced technologies and the integration of Fourth Industrial Revolution solutions and enabling the growth of priority sectors as well as industries of the future. The ministry’s work contributes to national efforts to build a diversified, knowledge-based economy and achieve industrial self-sufficiency.

The ministry is a key driver of the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative and is playing an important role in the country’s COP28 agenda.

For More Information, please contact:

MoIAT’s team: Commsteam@moiat.gov.ae

Tasnim Hijazi

APCO Worldwide

E: thijazi@apcoworldwide.com