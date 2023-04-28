Dubai, UAE: Majid Al Futtaim, the leading shopping malls, communities, retail, and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, is offering a sizzling line-up of activities, culinary experiences and mouth-watering dining discounts at its Dubai shopping malls throughout the popular Dubai Food Festival, running from April 28 till May 7.

Celebrating the best of fun, food and togetherness, the Majid Al Futtaim malls are all set to turn into exciting hubs of gourmet experiences and tasty treats during Dubai Food Festival this year. This includes live performances, nostalgic dining experiences and culinary discoveries. In celebration of the vibrant gastronomic experiences on offer at these malls, diners will get a fabulous 25% cash back on all their food and beverage receipts across all restaurants as SHARE Rewards, the popular loyalty programme from Majid Al Futtaim, during the campaign period.

Here is a list of the must-attend events taking place across the malls during Dubai Food Festival:

Mall of the Emirates: An indulgent range of dining options are certain to leave visitors to Mall of the Emirates spoilt for choice during Dubai Food Festival this year. Savouring the best of global cuisines and gastronomic feasts at specialty restaurants and food courts across the mall also comes with its own reward – diners will get a fabulous 25% cash back on their food and beverage receipts credited as SHARE points during the festival. The icing on the top: the winner of the Top Food Spender competition at the mall during the festival will go home with a surprise gift courtesy of Mall of the Emirates worth more than AED 10,000 with mall vouchers and gifts.

An indulgent range of dining options are certain to leave visitors to Mall of the Emirates spoilt for choice during Dubai Food Festival this year. Savouring the best of global cuisines and gastronomic feasts at specialty restaurants and food courts across the mall also comes with its own reward – diners will get a fabulous 25% cash back on their food and beverage receipts credited as SHARE points during the festival. The icing on the top: the winner of the Top Food Spender competition at the mall during the festival will go home with a surprise gift courtesy of Mall of the Emirates worth more than AED 10,000 with mall vouchers and gifts. City Centre Mirdif: Diners at City Center Mirdif are in for a gastronomic adventure during Dubai Food Festival this year, complete with great food and appetizing cashbacks. Featuring a galaxy of international and homegrown restaurants such as PF Chang’s, Gazebo, Texas Roadhouse, Sushi Art, Parkers, Switch and many more, the mall brings together some of the world’s best loved cuisines for a spectacular dining experience with family and friends. All diners will experience the offerings during the festival and get 25% cash back on their food and beverage spends across all restaurants and cafes credited as SHARE points during the festival.

Diners at City Center Mirdif are in for a gastronomic adventure during Dubai Food Festival this year, complete with great food and appetizing cashbacks. Featuring a galaxy of international and homegrown restaurants such as PF Chang’s, Gazebo, Texas Roadhouse, Sushi Art, Parkers, Switch and many more, the mall brings together some of the world’s best loved cuisines for a spectacular dining experience with family and friends. All diners will experience the offerings during the festival and get 25% cash back on their food and beverage spends across all restaurants and cafes credited as SHARE points during the festival. City Centre Deira: The dinner table is traditionally at the centre of happiness and holds the fondest of memories for everyone – and that’s why City Centre Deira is rolling out a unique festival under the theme “The best moments happen around the table” that celebrates the power of food and the memories it creates. The Food Central area at the mall will host a fantastic line-up of activities and entertainment such as board games, singing performances and live comedy shows for customers to enjoy while dining.

SHARE Rewards: Adding to the excitement of Dubai Food Festival, diners at Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif and City Centre Deira will get 25% cash back on all their food and beverage receipts as SHARE Rewards during the campaign period – providing another compelling reason for customers to use the SHARE rewards app for all their shopping, dining, and fun at Majid Al Futtaim Shopping Malls.

Free enrolment; more details at https://www.sharerewards.com/en

-Ends-

Media Contact:

Sarah Alsalem

sarah@gambit.ae

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is a diversified lifestyle conglomerate spanning 16 countries across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The company employs 46,000 people representing 114 nationalities and welcomes 600 million customers to its shopping malls, communities, retail and entertainment destinations each year.

With owned assets valued at US$18 billion, Majid Al Futtaim has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately-held corporates in the region. The company is committed to becoming Net Positive in water and carbon by 2040.

About Majid Al Futtaim Asset Management

Majid Al Futtaim owns and operates 29 shopping malls in the UAE, Egypt, Bahrain, Lebanon and Oman. The portfolio includes Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, Mall of Oman, City Centre malls, My City Centre neighbourhood centres, and five joint venture community malls with the Government of Sharjah. They also operate omnichannel services including online Shoppable Mall, Digital Concierge, an AI empowered Store of the Future and the region’s first Mall of the Metaverse. All of this is powered by the UAE’s fastest growing loyalty program SHARE which offers customers a more personalised and data driven experience in the malls along with privileges like VIP Lounge access and Smart parking.

Majid Al Futtaim develops hotels that are connected, or adjacent to, shopping malls offering value, convenience and experience to guests from overseas, the region and the surrounding business community. Majid Al Futtaim owns 11 hotels in the UAE and 2 in Bahrain, all operated by international hotel brands such as Sheraton, Novotel, Ibis, Aloft, Hilton Garden Inn, Kempinski Hotel, Pullman, Le Meridien and The Westin. In 2022, Majid Al Futtaim became the first and only conglomerate in the world to be awarded the prestigious LEED Platinum certification for its portfolio of hotels.