United Arab Emirates: Mahzooz, the leading weekly draw in the UAE that has produced 27 millionaires in a span of two years, has yet again partnered with Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), and announced its official sponsorship of their mega sporting indoor event, Dubai Sports World (DSW) for the second consecutive year.

Organised by DWTC in association with Dubai Sports Council and other sporting academies, Dubai Sports World is an indoor sporting arena that hosts an exciting line-up of sports activities including football, basketball, cricket, badminton, tennis, volleyball, Padel and table tennis. The event stretches over 20,000 sq.m. across Zaabeel Halls 3 - 6 and offers a wide choice of sports and academic coaching for all ages.

The longstanding indoor event in Dubai’s sporting calendar runs until the end of September 2022 and offers recreational and professional athletes alike, a chance to play their favourite sport in an indoor, climatized and comfortable environment.

"We are thrilled to partner again with Dubai Sports World and Dubai World Trade Center on a project that encourages physical activity and enhances the health of so many individuals as a result. Supporting the wellbeing of the communities we operate in is important to Mahzooz and is in line with our mission to change people’s lives for the better,” said Farid Samji, CEO, EWINGS, managing operator of Mahzooz.

Mahzooz which means ‘lucky’ in Arabic, has given away more than AED 260,000,000 in prize money in a span of two years. Mahzooz is committed to changing people’s lives for the better not only through its generous prizes but also through its robust CSR program that has benefited over 8,000 individuals to date.

Participating in Mahzooz is as simple as registering via www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water for just AED 35. Each bottle gives participants one-line entry into the grand draw and another entry into the raffle draw, therefore doubling their chances of a win. The top prize of AED 10,000,000, second prize of AED 1,000,000 and third prize of AED 350 are up for grabs every week. Mahzooz also holds a weekly raffle draw where three guaranteed winners cash AED 100,000 each. The bottles that are purchased are channeled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need.

