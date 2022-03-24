The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an has concluded the fifth cohort of its Social Incubator (MSI) programme with a graduation and a ‘Demo Day’ held at Ma’ans social innovation space The Exchange

The fifth cycle focused on “Senior Citizens and Residents", an identified social priority within Abu Dhabi, to recognize and acknowledge the contributions of the older generation to society

Aspiring social entrepreneurs showcased innovative solutions that enable senior citizens and residents to be inclusive members of society, making them feel more valued and appreciated

Nine ventures which aim to enhance the lives of senior citizens and residents gave a startup pitch to introduce their business to external entities and investors.

Abu Dhabi: The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an has concluded its fifth cycle of its Ma’an Social Incubator (MSI), which aims to elevate the impact of social enterprises by supporting them to scale up and grow their operations in Abu Dhabi, with a Graduation and a ‘Demo Day’ where entrepreneurs showcased landmark innovations that can help improve the quality of life for senior citizens across the emirate.

MSI programme encourages social innovation by bringing together individuals and organisations, enabling them to create innovative solutions to social challenges in Abu Dhabi by providing mentorship, coaching, funding opportunities and facilitating deal flows with entities and investors.

The fifth cycle of the programme was focused on “Senior Citizens and Residents", an identified social priority within Abu Dhabi, to recognize and acknowledge the contributions of older people to society with applicants invited to develop creative services or products that will enhance their quality of life across the Emirate.

The solutions selected for the programme aim to support seniors play a more active role in society by taking part in different activities and building relationships with different members of the wider community.

Nine established ventures were incubated in the fifth cycle of the programme were showcased in the presence of His Excellency Dr Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhab and Her Excellency Salama Al Ameemi, the Director General of the Authority for Social Contribution (Ma’an) at a graduation ceremony at The Exchange; a social innovation space by the Authority of Social Contribution Ma’an to find inspiration and meet like-minded people who are passionate about helping others in Abu Dhabi.

Innovators showcased their ventures with a seven-minute presentation and startup pitch to introduce their business to external entities and investors.

They included:

Voithy: A smart medication organiser that is connected to a mobile application. It lets users automatically sync with the app and will alarm at the specified timings indicating the required dosage for each medicine.

Doctoori Connect: A health and wellness biotechnology startup focused on making functional medicine available, accessible and affordable in the UAE.

Letsrise: A startup ecosystem builder that is building a community where individuals can inspire, educate, challenge and elevate entrepreneurs to create impact at their full potential.

UAE Montessori Association: Consulting services that deliver the highly regarded Montessori Philosophy to Dementia and Senior Care to enhance independence and to improve quality of life.

Tootee: An online platform that contains many categories and stores belonging to productive families in one professional application that allows families to display their products in a modern way.

REFQA: A self-care provider that focuses on delivering various services by licensed caregivers using approved equipment to maintain personal hygiene and appearance, including nail care, body and face hair shaving and hairdressing using medically approved supplies.

We Connect to Progress: A social enterprise that aims to connect early retirees with young graduates and early career professionals through various purposely designed platforms including a structured mentorship programme

Seniors Savings App: A mobile application that will act as a platform where all discounts related to the needs of senior citizens will be consolidated.

International Talent Hub: A registered and licensed social enterprise dedicated to providing retired professionals with the opportunity to remain active after retirement.

Salem Ali Al Shamsi, Social Incubation & Acceleration Management Director, said: “Senior citizens and residents have been identified as a key demographic by the Department of Community Development (DCD) – Abu Dhabi and innovations displayed during the fifth cycle of the Ma’an Social Incubator (MSI) have the potential to not only respond to the needs of our senior citizens but to empower them, helping improve the quality of life of our senior citizens and residents.

“Innovation in this sector is critical in responding to the needs of senior citizens and residents, and aligns with Ma’an’s mission of fostering a connected, collaborative and united Abu Dhabi community and making life-changing differences for each and every individual. Society needs to reimagine what it means to age and how senior members of society can not only live fulfilling and independent lives but be empowered to contribute.

“Some of the senior-friendly technologies displayed during this cohort are all examples of technologies that can greatly help older demographics and deliver the care and societal solutions that this population crucially needs.”

The Ma’an Social Incubator is one of Ma’an’s five key pillars and is part of its ongoing efforts to grow Abu Dhabi’s third sector by supporting not-for-profits and social enterprises, contributing to the development of strong, active and connected communities.

The Social Incubator supports Abu Dhabi’s vision to drive innovation in the social sector by fostering creative and sustainable solutions to address existing social challenges. By supporting and investing in social enterprises, the programme also creates job and volunteering opportunities, which aim to drive social inclusion while contributing to the expansion of Abu Dhabi’s social services ecosystem.

Under the programme, the teams had to meet the selected criteria and were shortlisted by Ma’an before undergoing a 90-day training programme to build these creative solutions into sustainable business ventures.

Ma’an will support the successful teams with access to mentorship, office space, business expertise, funding and networking.

The Ma’an Social Incubator sixth cohort is now open and receiving applications from social entrepreneurs that are developing sustainable solutions in Financial Literacy, Ed-Tech, and cutting-edge Social-Tech under the theme of “Entrepreneurship for Social Good”.

Those interested can apply by visiting https://maan.gov.ae/our-pillars/ideation-acceleration/incubator/

