Abu Dhabi-UAE – The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, in collaboration with the Majalis Abu Dhabi at the Citizens and Community Affairs Office in the Presidential Court delivered an awareness lecture on ‘Promoting Financial Literacy’ at Mufleh Ayed Al Ahbabi’s Majlis in Al Ain.

The lecture took place on Friday, October 14, 2022, in conjunction with Ma’an’s awareness campaign currently underway, and marked strong participation from various community members, especially Emirati youth. The lecture was delivered by Ahmed Al Nuaimi, a volunteer trainer associated with the Ghaya Financial Literacy Programme which is organized regularly by Ma’an in a virtual format.

In his welcome remarks to the audience, Dr. Mohammed Al Dhaheri, Advisor at Ma'an, reiterated the Authority's commitment to providing innovative solutions to tackle the social priorities set by Abu Dhabi Emirate, especially those designed to promote financial literacy in the community.

He added: "To enhance our community’s financial well-being, we do not rely on mere traditional methods and initiatives, but also work closely with community members to offer technology-based solutions developed by our third sector partners in Abu Dhabi.”

In his lecturer, Ahmed Al Nuaimi offered the participants an overview of the level of financial literacy among different age groups in the UAE and around the globe. He also highlighted the key areas of improvement to enable community members to plan their financial priorities and manage their budgets based on their essential needs in daily lives.

About Ma’an

Founded in February 2019 by the Department of Community Development Abu Dhabi, the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an drives social innovation and builds a culture of social contribution and participation to address social priorities in the Abu Dhabi Emirate. Ma’an brings together the government, private sector and civil society with the objective of supporting innovative solutions and contributing to the development of strong, active, collaborative and inclusive communities.

The Authority has launched several pioneering programmes through its five pillars of work - Social Impact Bonds, Social Incubator and Accelerator programme, Social Investment Fund, Community Engagement and Outreach Management to deliver solutions and make life-changing differences for Abu Dhabi residents. To this end, Ma’an provides resources and support to seed and grow community-based organisations, raise and allocate funds towards community-based organisations and social initiatives, and promote community engagement and a culture of volunteering. Ma’an is a ‘Ghadan 21’ accelerator programme initiative, supporting Abu Dhabi to become one of the best places in the world to invest, live, work and visit.

