Dubai, United Arab Emirates: As the Luxury Industry makes a steady recovery from the pandemic, one can observe a radical change in the preferences and behavior of the modern traveler, in terms of hygiene, activities, and monuments to visit.

With the travel industry going through a period of unprecedented change, the priorities and preferences of the modern traveler have also changed. Whether it is the purpose of travel or even the kind of accommodation, today’s traveler is much better-informed and even employs the use of technology to make their travel hassle-free and more personalised. Technological advancements such as contactless mobile payments, self-service check-in, and even flexible cancellation policies are giving today’s travelers more confidence to venture out to tourist hotspots.

Stalwarts in the luxury travel industry recently came together to discuss a range of topics around travel analyse today’s travellers and changes in the industry and network and connect with their counterparts for the 10th milestone edition of the MALT Congress. Discover Moscow, the project developed by the Committee for Tourism of the city of Moscow partnered with the 10th annual edition of the MALT Congress as their official Tourism Partner.

Investing in a holiday that is authentic and gives one an insight into the culture of a place rather than just filling the itinerary full of popular places to see has become more important. This could mean investing in highly qualified travel guides or shopping from local markets for souvenirs.

Mrs. Anna Trapkova, General Director of the Museum of Moscow shed light on why Moscow is emerging as a great ‘Culture Travel’ destination that offers luxury and exclusivity. “Moscow has myriad of variety for a sophisticated audience. If you’re fond of Russian history, The Kremlin Armory which is one of the oldest museums in Moscow, home to priceless treasures, weapons, and armors from Russian history will fascinate you. For lovers of art, especially, Impressionism and Post Impressionism like Cézanne, Monet, or Van Gogh, The Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts will entice you. The collection can be compared with some of the finest from America & Europe. If you like contemporary art, The House of Culture GES-2 that is opened to the public recently should be on your list. GES-2 aspires to re-imagine traditional Russian ‘houses of culture,’ which first emerged in the late 19th century and remain relevant to this day.”

Anastasia Popova, Head of the Division for the Exhibition, Congress and Travel Trade Projects, Moscow City Tourism Committee has commented- “This is our second time attending the MALT Congress and we are very happy to be here. We find it to be a very effective instrument to cooperate with buyers from the GCC region. We are thankful to the QnA Team for always welcoming us.”

Speaking on how this year has been different from the previous editions, she comments “We see an impact that our presence has made from our previous editions in the MALT Congress that it has given to the market. We are here to help the buyers to discover their destination. The buyers we interact with are decision-makers. The buyers that we meet know exactly what they want, they are either travel agents or corporate lions, have good knowledge about the product, and are eager to receive information from us.” Defining the tenth edition of the MALT Congress in one word, she said, “Excellence!”

On how it contributes to Luxury Travel and Tourism Industry, Anastasia shared, “After the Covid- 19 pandemic, tourism has gone through a fundamental change as the perception around travel has changed. Tourists are now looking to prioritize safety, exclusivity, and even an element of human touch. It was very important for us to understand how to deal with new requests from travelers today such as Arab travelers asking for exclusivity. For example, we have RUSSPASS, our online portal that offers a variety of services designed to make a visit to Moscow as comfortable as possible. Users can book a tour, an excursion or make a personal route. In case of emergency, they can contact the 24/7 support team.”

The tenth milestone edition of the annual MALT Congress provided an optimal platform for buyers and suppliers in the GCC to come together and network with each other to discuss the current trajectory of the travel industry and analyze the changes in priority for the modern traveler.

