LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group) hosted a webinar that delved into the critical aspects of sustainable growth, with a special emphasis on the COP28 summit scheduled to take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The event brought together an array of thought leaders from diverse financial sectors to engage in insightful discussions.

David Schwimmer: Green Economy Expansion and COP28 Hopes

David Schwimmer, LSEG's CEO, spoke about the expansion of the green economy, with a market capitalization of $6.5 trillion, representing 9.2% of global equity markets. “Green revenues for listed companies are expected to exceed $5 trillion by 2025, reflecting a significant increase since the Paris Agreement,” he noted.

As the world anticipates COP28, Mr. Schwimmer voiced his hopes for COP28 to bring about more bold, practical, and ambitious actions that support sustainable economic growth. Recognizing LSEG's pivotal role in the finance industry, Mr. Schwimmer added, "As a leading provider of financial markets infrastructure, data, and analytics, LSEG is well positioned to support the objectives of COP28."

Importance of Transition Plans and Disclosure Standards

While acknowledging progress in sustainability efforts, Mr. Schwimmer cautioned, "While this is good progress, the global economy will need to do more to reach net zero." He emphasized the significance of transition plans, saying, "Enhancing the disclosure of transition plans across the economy will bring about more forward-looking information to help inform financial institutions’ sustainable investment decisions."

Mr. Schwimmer highlighted LSEG's support for global adoption of sustainability-related disclosure standards, stating, "We’re already using this framework to inform LSEG’s transition plan, and we’re encouraging policymakers around the world to look at it as a model to inform their frameworks for decarbonization."

Dr. Mahmoud Mohieldin: - Private Sector Investment in Renewables

Dr. Mahmoud Mohieldin, the UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP27, shared insights into post-COP27 activities and key areas of focus for COP28. He emphasized the urgency of mobilizing finance, engaging the private sector, and addressing climate adaptation and mitigation.

Dr. Mahmoud Mohieldin, the UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP27, Egypt, and UN Special Envoy on Financing the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda, provided an update on his post-COP27 activities and shed light on the critical focus areas for climate action as we approach COP28. Dr. Mohieldin underscored the urgency of mobilizing finance, fostering private sector involvement, and addressing the pressing needs of climate adaptation and mitigation.

Dr. Mohieldin highlighted the strong emphasis on Private Sector Investment in Renewables, noting, "The goal is to triple private sector investments in renewables, underscoring a firm commitment to sustainable energy solutions. This initiative reflects the global recognition of the pivotal role played by the private sector in driving the adoption of renewable energy and reducing carbon emissions."

Nature and Livelihoods in Climate Action, Inclusiveness, and Climate Finance Needs

Furthermore, he emphasized that COP28 would center on "Nature and Livelihoods at the Heart of Climate Action." Building on the adaptation agenda set by the Paris Agreement, COP28 will place a heightened focus on investing in human capital and skills while simultaneously preserving biodiversity. This approach aligns with the broader goal of integrating environmental and social considerations into climate mitigation and adaptation strategies.

Dr. Mohieldin made a crucial point about inclusiveness, stating, "This inclusiveness extends to supporting indigenous groups, minorities, and marginalized communities in climate action. Recognizing that climate change disproportionately affects various communities, COP28 aims to create a more inclusive and equitable platform for decision-making and action."

Chandra Shekhar Sinha: The World Bank's Commitment to Climate Action and Role of Carbon Markets in Climate Finance

Chandra Shekhar Sinha, Global Lead for Carbon Markets and Finance at The World Bank, highlighted the critical role of carbon markets in addressing the challenges of climate change and their significance in channeling climate finance to developing countries. Mr. Sinha discussed The World Bank's commitment to supporting climate action and the need for robust carbon market infrastructure.

As the largest provider of climate finance, The World Bank commits approximately $35 to $40 billion annually, with mitigation accounting for $15 to $20 billion of new commitments each year. Mr. Sinha emphasized that carbon markets can create incentive structures that strengthen the investments made by client countries, ultimately contributing to effective climate action.

Approaches to Implementing NDCs under the Paris Agreement

Mr. Sinha discussed the various approaches countries can take to implement their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement. The flexibility mechanisms outlined in Article 6.2 and 6.4 of the Paris Agreement allow countries to choose the most suitable approach for their circumstances. Some countries opt for voluntary action by non-state actors, particularly the private sector, as seen in the United States, where regulatory measures are supplemented by incentive structures. Others may utilize compliance mechanisms such as carbon taxes and carbon credits, as exemplified by Singapore's policy framework.

-Ends-

Attachments

‏About LSEG

‏LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group) is a leading global financial markets infrastructure and data provider, playing a vital social and economic role in the world’s financial system. With our open approach, trusted expertise and global scale, we enable the sustainable growth and stability of our customers and their communities. We are dedicated partners with extensive experience, deep knowledge and a worldwide presence in data and analytics; indices; capital formation; and trade execution, clearing and risk management across multiple asset classes. LSEG is headquartered in the United Kingdom, with significant operations in 70 countries across EMEA, North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific. We employ 23,000 people globally, more than half located in Asia Pacific. LSEG’s ticker symbol is LSEG.

Contacts:

‏Tarek Fleihan

‏Global Communications

‏London Stock Exchange Group

newsroom@lseg.com