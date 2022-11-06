Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – The Red Sea International Film Festival announced that L’Oréal Group will be the Festival’s beauty sponsor for this year’s edition with its two brands: L’Oréal Paris and L’Oréal Professionnel, respectively the makeup and hair partner for Festival guests, as well as hosting beauty suites at the hotels that will serve local and international talent.

The Red Sea International Film Festival attracts talent and entries from across the world, with a particular focus on fostering Arab cinema. The Festival delivers a world-class event for its guests and for the people of Saudi Arabia. The partnership with a global company like L’Oréal Group supports the Festival’s international remit, providing high-quality beauty services on a par with the high caliber of film talent at the Festival.

Mohammed Al Turki, CEO of the Red Sea International Film Festival, commented: “We are thrilled to welcome one of the world's leading beauty brands, L'Oréal Paris and L’Oréal Professional as an official sponsor of our second edition. The brand is a huge supporter of the cinema, celebrating and shining the spotlight on female voices in the industry, and we are grateful for their support.”

L’Oréal Group is a leading beauty company, with over 110 years of history and 36 brands in over 150 countries. Their mission is to offer world-class, quality beauty products to men and women worldwide, meeting the infinite diversity of beauty desires and cultures. L’Oréal Paris and L’Oréal Professionnel committed to fulfilling this mission ethically and responsibly.

Laurent Duffier, CEO of L’Oréal Middle East added, “We are honoured to be sponsoring the Red Sea International Film Festival, arguably the biggest cinematic event in the Arab world. At L’Oréal Group, we are committed to serving diversity in beauty, just as the Film Festival showcases diversity in cinematic talent. We look forward to working with the talent and stars on the red carpet.”

The Red Sea International Film Festival will take place in Jeddah from 1st to 10th December 2022.

Full details and can be found via redseafilmfest.com

About the Red Sea International Film Festival

The second edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival will bring the best in Arab and World Cinema to Jeddah, nestled on the eastern shore of the Red Sea. The Festival will showcase a compelling slate of new and diverse films, alongside a retrospective programme celebrating the masters of cinema as well as introducing audiences to exciting new voices from the region and beyond. The Festival will provide a platform for Arab filmmakers and industry professionals from around the world to connect, host feature and short film competitions, and present a series of events, masterclasses, and workshops to support emerging talent. Running alongside the Festival is the Red Sea Souk, the Festival’s industry market, designed for global exchange and partnerships between the international and Saudi film industries. The four-day market will offer a packed programme of curated events to foster co-production, international distribution, and new business opportunities. The Souk offers unbeatable access to the new vibrant Saudi scene, as well as the best of the Arab market through pitching sessions, one-on-one meetings, screenings, industry talks, and networking events.