DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Lookout, Inc., the leader in endpoint-to-cloud security, today announced it will be participating at GISEC 2022, which will be held at the Dubai World Trade Center between 21 and 23 March. With a presence at the CyberKnight stand (C35), Security Service Edge (SSE) technologies will top the company’s agenda as it shows the region how ransomware attacks and cloud data breaches can best be avoided.

Software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) platforms are both at risk from the regional rise in threat-actor activity seen during the pandemic. Due to the widespread privileged access traditionally found among users in today’s organizations, a ransomware criminal does not need to look long for an inroad. Organizations have also left doors open in their collaboration tools and other cloud technologies they used to deliver business continuity during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Apps and data are increasingly residing in the cloud, and users expect seamless access from anywhere on any device. However, security controls have been deployed with disparate on-premises tools that are anchored to data centers. As a result, most organizations have lost control of their data security as they migrate to the cloud,” said Bahaa Hudairi, regional sales director, META, Lookout.

Lookout Positioned as a “Visionary” in Gartner’s First SSE Magic Quadrant

The Lookout SSE solution enables organizations to secure their data while supporting a modern, anywhere anytime workforce with consistent cloud-delivered security policies regardless of where data is stored. In addition to integrating Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) and Secure Web Gateway (SWG) into a single platform, Lookout SSE integrates policy and data security enforcements deeply across web, SaaS and private applications. These include User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Data Loss Prevention (DLP) and Enterprise Digital Rights Management (EDRM). As a result, the Lookout SSE solution delivers an easy-to-use unified user interface across SWG, CASB and ZTNA that simplifies policy and reporting workflows.

Lookout SSE consolidates CASB, ZTNA, and SWG with Endpoint Security into a unified platform that reduces cost and complexity while simplifying management of security and access across all endpoints, clouds and on-premises infrastructures. By analyzing telemetry data from users, endpoints and the data they’re accessing, Lookout dynamically enforces policies with varying degrees of granularity.

Lookout’s leadership in the core technologies of CASB, ZTNA, and SWG led Gartner to name it a “Visionary” in the analyst firm’s 2022 SSE Magic Quadrant. Gartner also ranked Lookout in the top three for the four use cases identified in the 2022 Gartner Critical Capabilities companion report for SSE.

“If you define your mission as protecting your organization against ransomware, data leakage, insider threats and compromised accounts, Lookout is here for you,” continued Bahaa.

At GISEC, Lookout can be found at the CyberKnight’s Stand C35.

About Lookout:

Lookout is an integrated endpoint-to-cloud security company. Our mission is to secure and empower our digital future in a privacy-focused world where mobility and cloud are essential to all we do for work and play. We enable consumers and employees to protect their data, and to securely stay connected without violating their privacy and trust. Lookout is trusted by millions of consumers, the largest enterprises and government agencies, and partners such as AT&T, Verizon, VMware, Vodafone, Microsoft, Google, and Apple. Headquartered in San Francisco, Lookout has offices in Amsterdam, Boston, London, Sydney, Tokyo, Toronto and Washington, D.C. To learn more, visit www.lookout.com and follow Lookout on its blog, LinkedIn, and Twitter.