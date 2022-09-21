Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Lookout, Inc., a leading provider of endpoint and cloud security solutions, today announced it will participate at GITEX 2022, which will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from October 10-14, 2022. With a presence at the CyberKnight stand (Hall 2, H2-A40), Lookout will showcase how its Security Service Edge (SSE) technologies enable organizations to gain the insight and control required to secure data throughout its entire life cycle.

“As operations move to the cloud, IT security teams find themselves guarding data that has scattered across data centers, private clouds and software-as-a-service (SaaS) apps, and is accessed by endpoints sitting on networks they don’t manage. But unlike when everything was neatly inside perimeters, they no longer have the visibility or the controls to protect their data. To prevent data leakage in this cloud-first era, organizations need a unified platform that protects users, devices, access and data across all applications and devices, from any modern day cyber threats, and that’s where SSE comes in,” commented Bahaa Hudairi, Regional Sales Director, META at Lookout.

At GITEX 2022, attendees will have the opportunity to learn how the Lookout Cloud Security Platform safeguards an organization’s data with security that goes everywhere the data goes whether it’s in a data center, public cloud or downloaded to an endpoint. With a unified platform, Lookout is integrating its endpoint security offering “Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security” with the Lookout Cloud Security Platform, comprised of SSE technologies including Lookout Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Lookout Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) and Lookout Secure Web Gateway (SWG).

Focusing on use cases for phishing, ransomware, and zero trust, the team will host a series of demos of the Lookout Cloud Security Platform. Also, as part of the Company’s participation at GITEX, on Tuesday, Oct 11 at 2:20pm, Matt Walmsley, Senior Director at Lookout will host a session titled “Achieve Freedom of Control for Your Digital Transformation,” on the X-Labs stage. Matt will discuss how organizations can secure their data across apps and endpoints, and future-proof the organization's security strategy.

Earlier this year, Gartner named Lookout a “Visionary” in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SSE. In the Gartner Critical Capabilities for SSE, Lookout ranked a top three vendor across four predefined use cases.

