Riyadh, Saudi Arabia ― Lockheed Martin [NYSE: LMT] will present its vision for 21st century security at the World Defense Show (WDS) 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, highlighting integrated mission-focused defense capabilities and industrial localization efforts that will help strengthen regional security and bolster the Kingdom's defense industries under Vision 2030.

The second edition of WDS, under the theme “Equipped For Tomorrow,” runs from Feb. 4–8, and showcases the future of defense and leading technology developments worldwide. As a gold sponsor of the event, Lockheed Martin will highlight advanced systems that help deter rapidly evolving security threats across all domains, including land, air, sea and space.

Senior Lockheed Martin executives will also actively participate in nearly a dozen thought-leadership forums and panel discussions during WDS. Topics range from advancing gender equality and addressing innovation in maritime technology to using space systems in defense and creating technological advantages for the Kingdom through localization.

Stephanie C. Hill, president of Rotary & Mission Systems at Lockheed Martin, will participate in a panel session titled “Innovating at the Speed of Relevance: Managing the Defense Technology Challenge,” among several other speaking engagements. Tim Cahill, president of Lockheed Martin’s Missiles and Fire Control business area, will deliver a keynote address on ways to exploit innovation across the battlespace.

"We look forward to the second edition of WDS in Riyadh, where we are showcasing our latest technologies, capabilities and industrial partnership efforts with leading Saudi companies and universities related to missile defense, new sensors, and command and control systems,"

said retired U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Joseph Rank, Lockheed Martin's chief executive for Saudi Arabia and Africa. "Lockheed Martin has been a trusted partner to the Kingdom for more than 55 years, and we remain committed to growing our partnership to advance the security and prosperity of Saudi Arabia in alignment with Vision 2030."

Lockheed Martin has partnered with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia since 1965. Today, the company's presence has moved beyond selling defense platforms to providing comprehensive solutions, including manufacturing, repair capabilities and educational expertise to strengthen the Kingdom's aerospace and defense industry.

The company is also developing the next generation of Saudi talent in collaboration with leading institutions such as the King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University and others. Lockheed Martin continues to introduce new Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) educational initiatives that combine its global experience and programs, underpinning its investment to develop sovereign capabilities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

About Lockheed Martin

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 116,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

