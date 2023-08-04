Ajman, United Arab Emirates: The eighth edition of the Liwa Ajman Dates and Honey Festival reached a successful culmination yesterday, marking a significant stride in promoting cultural heritage and sustainable tourism within the Emirate of Ajman.

Commencing on July 31 at the Emirates Hospitality Center in Ajman, the festival was inaugurated by the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council. His Highness undertook an extensive tour of the festival's diverse sections, gaining insights into the array of cultural events and engaging activities that accompanied the occasion.

Anchoring the festival's consistent offerings were compelling competitions centered around the precise measurement of diverse dates and honey varieties, along with contests spotlighting the finest local citrus fruits. A total of 400,000 dirhams worth of prizes were rightfully distributed to the winners of all categories. Moreover, gratifying the audience's active involvement, vouchers worth 20,000 dirhams were thoughtfully offered to contest participants over the course of the four days. Each day concluded with lively auctions.

Augmenting this year's festival, the Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) seamlessly integrated a virtual reality enclave, enriching the engagement with local heritage and innovative agricultural practices. A spectrum of workshops was thoughtfully curated, highlighting traditional crafts and artistry associated with the revered palm tree. Further enhancing the festival's allure were captivating folklore performances that captivated the audience throughout its four-day duration.

The festival's resounding success was underpinned by robust backing from an array of sponsors and supporters, whose invaluable contributions played a major role in realizing the festival's objectives. By celebrating and showcasing the multifaceted cultural and agricultural legacy of Ajman, ADTD reaffirms its unwavering commitment to sustainability and the advancement of responsible tourism practices. This dedication extends to fostering enduring partnerships and collaborative ventures, underscoring the commitment to future accomplishments in forthcoming festivals and events.

About Ajman Department of Tourism Development

Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) aims to promote the touristic attractions across the emirate, and shedding light on the unique elements that Ajman has to offer as one of the leading travel destinations in the UAE.

The department works on developing strategies to improve local, regional, and international tourism in the emirate through planning and implementing global campaigns for tourism promotion, organizing and participating in conferences and exhibitions, regulating and developing the tourism industry, and improving the capacities and services of the tourism facilities and businesses operating in the emirate.

Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) is responsible for setting regulations and legislations required to organize the tourism sector in the emirate, finding the appropriate tourism standards and services provided to tourists, and issuing licenses for travel and tourism agencies and administering their efficiency.

