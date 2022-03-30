League of Arab States Secretary-General honours His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum for sponsoring the initiative that empowers People of Determination

Dubai - United Arab Emirates: His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group and Patron of AccessAbilities Expo, His Excellency Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States and His Excellency Abdullah Al Mazrouei, President of the Union of Arab & Emirati Chambers of Commerce and Industry in the UAE attended today, Wednesday, March 30, the launch ceremony of the "Living Independently" initiative, and the signing of a joint cooperation agreement between the Union of Arab Chambers and the management of AccessAbilities Expo at the Dubai Expo 2020.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed was honoured and awarded the title of “Patron of Arab Innovation to Empower People of Determination” by His Excellency Ahmed Aboul Gheit and His Excellency Dr. Khaled Hanafi Secretary-General of the Union of Arab Chambers, which operates under the umbrella of the League of Arab League in appreciation of His Highness’ support for the “Living Independently” initiative which aims to empower more than 50 million People of Determination living in the Middle East to live independently through modern innovations, technology, and advanced rehabilitation programmes.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed and His Excellency Ahmed Aboul Gheit also attended the signing of a joint cooperation agreement between the Union of Arab Chambers, represented by Dr. Khaled Hanafi and AccessAbilities Expo, represented by Ghassan Suleiman Amhaz, General Coordinator of the exhibition.

Before the signing of the agreement, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed met with His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League, Dr. Khaled Hanafi, Secretary-General of the Union of Arab Chambers, Dr. Hashim Hussein, Head of UNIDO-ITPO-Bahrain, Ghassan Suleiman Amhaz, General Coordinator of AccessAbilities Expo, and Dr. Sarah Al-Jazzar, Economic Adviser of the Union of Arab Chambers. The meeting touched on the achievements of the UAE in terms of empowering People of Determination, as well as discussed, the importance of the ‘Living Independently’ initiative in the Arab world in general by providing opportunities for People of Determination to realise their dreams and ambitions.

At the end of the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed thanked the General Secretariat of the Union of Arab Chambers for launching this initiative, highlighting the importance of strengthening joint cooperation in order to serve the People of determination in the Arab countries.

His Highness said: "I am happy to see more distinguished efforts and initiatives aimed at empowering People of Determination and adapting technological innovations to meet their needs and achieve their hopes and aspirations."

On this occasion, Dr. Khaled Hanafi said: "The initiative is considered the first-of-its-kind in the Arab world and aims to guide Arab innovators to play their role in serving this important segment of our society and to create opportunities for them to live independently."

For his part, Ghassan Suleiman Amhaz said: "We are pleased to cooperate with the Union of Arab Chambers and with the initiative's management in order to give more opportunities to People of Determination, towards playing their role in serving their communities.”

-Ends-

For more information, please contact:

Ghassan Amhaz

General Coordinator

Email: info@naddalshiba.com