President Toti: "a unique opportunity to bring the excellence of our land in this extraordinary showcase".

Dubai: - Liguria Region disembarks in Dubai for the institutional mission that will promote the territory and the regional excellences at Expo and at the Dubai International Boat Show until March 13.

Today, within the Regional Day dedicated to Liguria, President Giovanni Toti and the Councillor for Economic Development Andrea Benveduti took part in the round table dedicated to 'Liguria as a gateway for the blue economy, ports and pleasure boating'.

An opportunity to illustrate the interesting data of Ligurian exports to the Arab Emirates: the flows are increasing (+2.3% average annual growth over the last decade), with a peak in 2013 where exports were driven by the nautical sector. Ligurian exports to the Arab Emirates represent 2.5% of total flows (the second highest share at national level).

"The presence of Liguria at the Expo in Dubai is a unique opportunity to bring the excellence of our land, and the boating industry in particular to this extraordinary event - explains the President of the Liguria Region Giovanni Toti - A sector that has its home in Liguria, and that records numbers that have an impact of enormous importance from the economic and employment point of view. Boating, of course, but not only: Liguria is synonymous with the economy of the sea, logistics, ports, strategic sectors for our region, on which we have focused and continue to focus to fully seize all the opportunities of the restart. Liguria has always been a place of trade and commerce, we want to be so today and even more so in the future, even in a complex moment like this".

"The Blue Economy is a strategic pillar for our region and it is our duty to create greater awareness of the opportunities that derive from our sea - said Andrea Benveduti, the Regional Councillor for Economic Development - Therefore, we believe our duty and purpose to be present in Dubai to present Ligurian excellence in the nautical field. An international stage that represents a unique opportunity to reactivate trade relations that have been weakened by the pandemic in recent years.

