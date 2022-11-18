Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi :To open the on-track action at this year’s FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX, Lewis Hamilton set the fastest times in the first F1 practice session of the #AbuDhabiGP weekend.

The seven-time world champion led the grid with the fastest lap time of 1:26:633 after completing 21 laps, followed by his Mercedes teammate, George Russell in a strong opening practice session for the Silver Arrows.

In the battle for second place in the drivers’ championship, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc finished in third place during the first practice session of the weekend, ahead of Red Bull’s Sergio Perez in fourth.

Amidst a number of driver switches for the session, Felipe Drugovich and Logan Sargeant completed their first laps for their new teams in Aston Martin and Williams respectively. A slight spin-out at turn one caused some concern for Sargeant, before the yellow flags were lifted for the session to resume.

The F1 grid will not have to wait long with the second practice session of the weekend taking place at 17:00 local time.

