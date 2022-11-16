Sharjah: The Sharjah Business Women Council (SBWC) has launched a podcast called “NMU” that will be an open space for inspiration, motivation and collaboration, a platform that will shed light on role models, inspiring entrepreneurs, pioneers and leaders that have positively impacted the advancement journey of businesses and is to be a tool to inspire others to follow in their footsteps.

The initiative is aimed at, and will feature both men and women to emphasise the importance of having a supportive business community and creating an invaluable resource through the experiences and lessons of others. The podcast will also cater to businesses at any stage of their journey making it a valuable resource for companies both big and small.

Speaking about the innovative new podcast, Mariam Bin Al Shaikh, Director of SBWC said, “This podcast aims to be an open space for all business owners and enthusiasts where we will discuss topics that will help their companies overcome challenges and create strategies to empower themselves and their dreams. We will be inviting thought leaders and entrepreneurs that have already walked the path and discovered ways to be effective in their practices to give a great formula for success.”

Adding to this the Director said, “SBWC is always taking a step forward and looking into ways to create platforms and initiatives to be the voice of not only women but also men. We understand that to create a powerful and connected business environment we need to make sure that we include all in the space no matter their age or gender. Sharjah is a home for entrepreneurs, successful leaders and influencers and we are focusing on developing business and strategies for all that visit our beautiful Emirate.”

The content that will be featured on the podcast will appeal to the individual and discuss some of the vulnerabilities of businesses and self-development along with many other important issues, aiming to be an invaluable resource and inspiration for all entrepreneurs and business owners on their quest to create sustainable and successful businesses.

The podcast is hosted by the captivating Asma Hassouni, media personnel, it will be available on all popular streaming platforms including YouTube and Spotify. The anticipated podcast’s logistic partner is BEEAH Group, an organisation driven to pioneer a sustainable quality of life for all. The first episode can be found via the following link: https://open.spotify.com/show/68qMvK7VGdKlVmIFEv8meB

The first episode aired on November 16th and featured the incredible Nada Taryam, who joined BEEAH as Director of Civil and Architectural Projects in 2013. She discussed various aspects of developing a healthy and profitable business. As the podcast will host valuable insight, inspiration and practical knowledge through its episodes it is essential listening to all those interested in business, no matter your background or stage of your business.

For almost two decades, the SBWC, an affiliate of NAMA Women Advancement Establishment, has been supporting businesswomen at different stages of their business careers. Through a holistic sustainable approach, the SBWC offers expertise and guidance covering all aspects of a business venture.

