Dubai, UAE: The 25th Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show (DSS) will bring together climate leaders and C-level executives from around the world, to discuss ways to enhance climate work and climate change mitigation. DEWA is organising WETEX and Dubai Solar Show under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, from 15 to 17 November 2023, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The Leadership Roundtable at the exhibition will address the challenges and opportunities in sustainability, and the role of leaders in taking action to address the climate challenge, driving growth over the next decade. The event also focuses on strengthening collaboration to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030. It will discuss the policies, regulations, and developments in a green economy and circular economy in the region, as well as analyse sustainability strategies in different vital sectors that support the realisation of net-zero globally. These include green mobility, climate action finance, demand-side energy efficiency implementation, sustainable agriculture, and energy transition.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, Founder and Chairman of WETEX and Dubai Solar Show, highlighted that the exhibition supports the vision and directives of HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE; and HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make the UAE a major hub for supporting global climate action, and a model to follow in achieving a balance between economic development and preserving the environment.

“WETEX and DSS adds value to the sustainability sector in the UAE, and has become a significant event in the global sustainability calendar. The exhibition provides a platform that gathers notable companies, decision-makers, and investors worldwide. It discusses and showcases ways to turn challenges into opportunities for sustainable economic and social growth, enhance communication and cooperation and build partnerships to achieve the global climate goals. We seek to galvanise and coordinate the efforts of all stakeholders in the government and private sectors to support climate action, and take practical steps to achieve radical and tangible progress in energy transition to ensure a greener future for all. This holds special significance during the Year of Sustainability in the UAE, and with the country’s preparations to host COP28 at Expo City Dubai in November, where DEWA is participating as a Principal Pathway Partner,” added Al Tayer.

About WETEX & Dubai Solar Show

Under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, DEWA organises WETEX & Dubai Solar Show annually. This is part of its efforts to support the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership and its keenness to contribute to promote sustainable development. Since its inception in 1999, the exhibition has witnessed significant growth and has become one of the most important specialised international exhibitions in the fields of water, energy, sustainability, green technologies, renewable and clean energy, as well as green buildings, electric vehicles, and other key sectors.

DEWA is organising the 25th edition of the exhibition under the theme “At the Forefront of Sustainability” from 15 to 17 November 2023 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The 2023 edition is especially significant as it coincides with the UAE’s preparations to host COP28 by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) at Dubai Expo City in 2023.

WETEX & DSS provide a leading platform for international organisations and companies to showcase their latest solutions and products and learn about innovative technologies from all over the world in the sectors of energy, water, sustainability, green technologies, renewable and clean energy, green mobility solutions, sustainable development, and green buildings. The international exhibition, which is the largest of its kind in the region, enhances Dubai and the UAE’s support in promoting global efforts to achieve sustainable development, as well as consolidates Dubai’s position as a global hub for the green economy.

