A milestone climate change prevention and sustainable energy workshop, organised by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) in collaboration with the Al-Attiyah Foundation, successfully concluded yesterday.

The two-day function, titled ‘Article 6 of the Paris Agreement and Climate Finance Mechanisms’ and held at the Dusit Hotel Doha, brought together a diverse assembly of 100 delegates and visitors from around the world to examine the opportunities and challenges surrounding the strategic implementation of Article 6, particularly in the context of the State of Qatar and the MENA Region.

Throughout the event, held on September 12 and 13, attendees participated in vibrant discussions, interactive sessions, and thematic panels that spanned a wide spectrum of topics. These dialogues explored the fundamental principles of Article 6, debated the intricacies of the Voluntary Carbon Market (VCM) and other Carbon Market Mechanisms outside the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), among other critical subjects.

The workshop commenced with insightful speeches from H.E. Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Attiyah, Founder and Chairman of the Al-Attiyah Foundation and former Minister of Energy, and H.E. Sheikh Dr. Faleh bin Nasser bin Ahmed bin Ali Al Thani, Minister of Environment and Climate Change.

Speaking at the workshop, H.E. Al-Attiyah stated: “This event takes place at a juncture where we are witnessing heightened collaboration between nations, along with initiatives fostering public-private partnerships, all in the pursuit of addressing climate change. I commend the teams for orchestrating this timely event centered around a topic that holds vast potential for enhanced cooperation among nations.”

“The event sought to initiate an inclusive process for crafting a suitable carbon markets strategy for Qatar. The various panel discussions strived to guarantee that all pertinent stakeholders were thoroughly briefed and up to date on the most recent global carbon markets advancements, serving as a foundation for the Qatari initiative,” H.E. Sheikh Dr. Faleh bin Nasser bin Ahmed bin Ali Al Thani said.

About the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change is a service-oriented ministry that specializes in achieving many goals, foremost of which is protecting the environment, preserving its resources, and reducing emissions that cause climate change.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change was established in accordance with the decision of His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the State, No. (57) of 2021, to specify the functions of the ministries, which includes in its 8th article; the competence of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change.

Ministry responsibilities include proposing and implementing public policies to protect the environment and reduce emissions that cause climate change; conducting and evaluating necessary studies to protect the environment; supporting and developing institutions that work to develop public awareness of the importance of preserving and protecting the environment and a host of other duties.

About the Al-Attiyah Foundation

The Abdullah Bin Hamad Al-Attiyah International Foundation for Energy and Sustainable Development is a non-profit think tank that conducts extensive research and facilitates informed debate on energy and sustainable development topics.

Since its inception in 2015, the Al-Attiyah Foundation has remained unwaveringly committed to providing expert analysis and insights on serious global, regional, and country-specific challenges and opportunities on energy and sustainable development themes. The themes are explored through our publications including industry-leading research papers, current affairs articles, daily news briefings and regular podcast interviews with important figures.

The Foundation also invites global experts to share their opinions with Foundation members and partners during the quarterly CEO Roundtable, Webinar Series and a variety of dialogue sessions held throughout the calendar year.

By: The Al-Attiyah Foundation

