Under the auspices of the Ministry of Health and Population and in partnership with AstraZeneca

Cairo: The Ministry of Health and Population, the National Council for Women, and AstraZeneca have cooperated to launch the Ovarian Cancer Patient Summit, which debuted with the tagline "Power of Hope”, in order to raise awareness of ovarian cancer, its symptoms, and the importance of early detection. This summit aims to create the necessary health environment to relieve the pain of Egyptian women and provide the necessary medicines and treatments to alleviate their suffering, help them live a normal life, and participate in various aspects of life.

The summit was held with representatives from the National Council for Women, the CanSurvive Egyptian Association for Cancer Patients, the Together we Cancer platform, AstraZeneca officials, a number of ovarian cancer patients and their families, and a group of media representatives.

During the summit, some key topics were discussed, such as the importance of understanding and detecting ovarian cancer, one of the most serious types of gynecological malignancies. In addition to acknowledging the Ministry of Health and Population's intense support for Egyptian women's health. The summit also included a scientific session where several specialists spoke on the signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer, the importance of early check-ups, the relevance of patient nutrition, and the value of psychological support.

Dr. Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the Official Spokesman for the Ministry of Health and Population, stated that raising the standard of healthcare services in Egypt is one of the government's top priorities, considering the great support from the political leadership of the health system in all governorates. He also expressed the importance of participating in forums aimed at spreading awareness of one of the most dangerous cancers that threaten women's health, which is ovarian cancer. Additionally, he added that early detection and consistent examination are the most important steps to combat cancer, which will reflect positively on supporting women's health in particular and enhancing the Egyptian health system as a whole.

Dr. Mohsen Mokhtar, President of CanSurvive and Professor of Oncology at Kasr El Ainy, stated: "One of CanSurvive’s main objectives is to raise awareness of the significance of early detection and to provide psychological and moral support to the patient, which is an important aspect of the treatment journey. Over the past years, we have established support groups consisting of recovered patients, which provided support to the patient and his family during the course of treatment.” He also added that women's health is something that requires combined efforts to come in order to provide treatment solutions.

Dr. Hatem Al Werdany, Country President of AstraZeneca Egypt, stated: "Power of Hope” summit is part of AstraZeneca's strategy to focus on patient care, raising awareness everywhere, and work to provide the most up-to-date and effective treatment options possible through its research efforts. One of the five key areas that AstraZeneca places as a high priority is oncology, to support cancer patients of all types. AstraZeneca ramps up its efforts in this area and harnesses the largest and most sustainable moral and ethical resources in the world.

