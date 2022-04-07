Dubai Police, RTA, RoadSafetyUAE support the launch event

Launch is followed by weekly and monthly school bus driver engagement

STS Group wins 3x RoSPA Gold Awards for fleet excellence

Dubai,United Arab of Emirates:

STS Group has always prioritised passenger and staff safety. Being a responsible transport operator, they actively conduct extensive training programmes all employees, covering road safety practices and policies, soft skills, and the STS Code of Conduct.

The launch of this campaign was held at the GEMS New Millennium School, Al Khail and was attended by STS Group bus drivers, foremen, and transport supervisors. Speakers from Roads & Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai Police, and RoadSafetyUAE were invited to address the workforce on matters of transport laws and regulations in the region and safe driving practises.

Steve Burnell, STS Group Managing Director, said "The safety of our customers and employees will always be our priority. School bus safety begins with positive and professional driving behaviour. The Safe Driver Campaign serves as a platform to ensure our values of Safe, Timely, Smart resonate with every employee in the workforce.”

STS Group have invested in state-of-the-art smart bus systems that are designed to ensure the safety of passengers and staff onboard. The Safe Driver Campaign focuses on the following key areas:

Unobstructed bus cameras. Zero use mobile phones whilst driving. Mandatory seat belt use. Alert contact process. Managing personal time and the impact of fatigue. Vehicle shutdown safety procedures.

Going forward the Safe Driver Campaign will include the following elements: monthly school bus driver trainings, including a new video dedicated to the 6 focus areas; short ‘snackable’ videos for individual focus areas, to be circulated to the school bus drivers via weekly safety messages, dedicated WhatsApp groups, and Social Media channels; a digital campaign whereby school bus drivers will post videos on the six focus areas across our social media channels. By posting and tagging their colleagues, these drivers will encourage their peers to share similar practices.

Thomas Edelmann, Managing Director of RoadSafetyUAE adds “Statistics show that more than 90% of road accidents happen because of human error. Responsible fleet operators like STS Group must educate their school bus drivers on anticipating the possible errors of other road users and keep training their defensive driving skills.”

In addition to launching the Safe Driver Campaign, Burnell proudly announced the company’s recent accolade. STS Group received a total of three internationally recognised RoSPA Gold Level Awards for demonstrating high health and safety standards.

“We strive to achieve the very best health and safety standards for our employees and customers each and every day and aim to be the role model for other companies to follow. I am so proud of the team for their hard work and dedication in achieving these important industry awards”, said Burnell.

-Ends-

About RoadSafetyUAE

RoadSafetyUAE’s vision is to contribute to reducing the number of road traffic fatalities, injuries and accidents in the UAE. RoadSafetyUAE’s mission is to raise the awareness for proper conduct on our roads, in an engaging manner and on a broadly communicated and permanent basis. RoadSafetyUAE’s award-winning platform engages with the stakeholders traffic participants, governmental entities, the media, and corporate social responsibility (CSR) minded partners. ‘Tips & Tricks’ are the content backbone, provided for more than 60 topics of road safety, all specifically relevant to the UAE. More information can be found on www.RoadSafetyUAE.com

About STS Group

STS Group offers a broad spectrum of transport and technical services for the education and corporate business sectors. Our purpose is to shape a better world by being a reliable partner of choice for passenger transport solutions across the GCC through our core values of Safe, Timely, Smart.

School Transport Services LLC (STS), a part of the STS Group of companies, provides service to more than 81,000 students across 83 schools every day in the UAE in their 3,200 smart buses. A customer-centric company that has received multiple accolades and awards for implementing the best-in-class standards and practices for safety, security and eﬃcient student transportation.

STS Group believes in integrating social responsibility into the heart of the company’s operations. We are committed to supporting the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution by optimising bus routes and encouraging the use of transport services, in return reducing the number of cars on the roads. Over the years, we have undertaken measures such as recycling, waste reduction, and promoting a plastic-free community.

For more information, please visit www.sts-group.com or contact Neetu Deshwal​, Marketing and Communication Manager - neetu.deshwal@sts-group.com

*Source: AETOSWire

Contacts:

Thomas Edelmann

Founder and Managing Director

RoadSafetyUAE

Thomas@RoadSafetyUAE.com