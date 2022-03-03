Dubai - Organized by ‘Awards International’ a pioneer in conducting awards in the Middle East region launched their latest edition of ‘Gulf Sustainability Awards 2022’ at the Netherlands Pavilion. The Gulf Sustainability Awards is one of 15 awards programmes originated in 2017. After achieving enormous success, it became an annual event held in Dubai, the hub of business innovation. The objective of the awards is to honor outstanding sustainable initiatives, share success stories and discover new opportunities from organizations in the Gulf region.

Since its conception, over 300 companies have participated, and more than 100 organisations have won an award for top-notch sustainability initiatives. This year, there will be 23 categories developed to suit companies of all sizes and business models. It will be enriched by multiple networking meetings and panel discussions, where influential business leaders will discuss their approach to issues such as climate change, carbon neutrality, water and waste management, to name just a few.

H.E. Carel Richter, Commissioner General of the Netherlands Pavilion welcomed the guests and shared the fascinating story behind the creation of the sustainable “biotope”. He congratulated the Awards International for the launch of the event and emphasized on the importance of “open attitude” and “being inclusive” to ideas and innovation without any discrimination. He says : “A combination of engineers and artists is diverse. Engineers are meticulous while artists are dreamers and always have a surprise element. And often, their worlds tend to meet closely. And, when they set themselves free and think openly, not only does it unite people but thoughts, processes, new ideas and collaborations arise. Dreams then become a reality! The Netherlands Pavilion is a beautiful example of such reality. A true one built with an amalgamation of various open thoughts by the architect, consortium partners and artists. Together, we want to communicate how to find sustainable solutions for globally challenging matters by uniting water-energy-food sectors. This pavilion inclusive of futuristic innovative technology and art is the Netherlands’ contribution for brighter future.”

Judges, and past finalists attended the networking event and discussed the need for sustainable innovations and the awards programme alike. “We couldn't have chosen a better place to do the networking event that announces the launch of the 2022 edition of the Gulf Sustainability Awards. The Netherlands Pavilion, as one of our previous finalists and winners, is sustainably built structure and miniature ecosystem. A very symbolic start of what's to be an extraordinary awards programme.”, said Aleksandar Ilic, Gulf Regional Manager at Awards International.

Why wait? It is your chance to showcase the best sustainable initiative of your organization. For more details, visit: Gulf Sustainability Awards 2022 | Categories

About Awards International

Awards International is the world’s premier awards event organisation and the Dream Team behind 15 prestigious awards programmes across the world. With offices in the UK, United Arab Emirates and Serbia, the company hosts flagship events in locations including Istanbul, London, Amsterdam, Belgrade and Dubai. Awards International programmes have been awarded the OUTSTANDING Trust Mark from the Independent Awards Standards Council, in recognition of our commitment to integrity and fair competition.

For more information, visit: https://gulfsustainabilityawards.com/

About the Netherlands Pavilion

The Netherlands Pavilion, located at the Sustainability District at Expo 2020 Dubai, is open to visitors starting from 1st October 2021 until 31st March 2022. The pavilion has a giant green food cone known as the ‘Biotope’ as the centre of attraction. The 18m vertical farm is covered with 9300 edible plants and irrigated with the harvested water from the air (approx. 1200 litres daily) using innovative Dutch technologies. With these high-tech advancements and more in offering, the pavilion aims to be a true platform for sustainability and circularity initiatives thereby, enabling visitors to experience the Netherlands’ expertise in uniting water, energy and food. Dutch businesses, knowledge institutions and civil society organisations have specific knowledge and proficiency in these fields and can therefore, play a key role in finding solutions that contribute to a more sustainable planet. Possessing a naturally controlled climate, the pavilion’s structure is constructed using locally sourced materials that will be recycled after Expo period, minimizing its ecological footprint.

For more information, visit: www.dutchdubai.com.

