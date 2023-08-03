Cvent, an industry-leading meetings, events and hospitality technology provider, has released the latest editions of its bi-annual Cvent Planner Sourcing Report. The report aims to help hospitality professionals better attract corporate events and engage planners by providing insights into key trends that impact how event organisers source and select hotels/venues and manage their events. The regional editions, based on responses from hundreds of event planners across various sectors, were published for Asia, Australia and the Middle East & Africa regions. Across all regions, report findings highlight positive momentum across the MICE industry despite challenges like rising costs and staffing shortages, emphasising the opportunity for hoteliers to capitalise on the growing demand for in-person experiences.

According to the survey results, a large percentage of planners in Asia (80%), Middle East and Africa (85%), and Australia (76%) anticipate paying more for similar-sized and complex meetings in 2023 than in 2022. As a result, the majority of planners also expect an increase in their event budgets with 90% in Asia, 88% in Australia, 79% in the Middle East and Africa, respectively. This presents an ideal opportunity for hotels and venues to differentiate themselves by providing premium services and amenities that justify the higher costs. While planners are willing to spend more, hoteliers should also focus on tailoring their offerings to meet the planners' expectations and requirements, which would ultimately lead to increased revenue.

With the rise of digitisation, event planners are increasingly turning to digital resources to aid in their planning process. For example, more than one third of planners across all regions say online sourcing platforms have become an essential resource for site selection. In addition, with rising travel costs, in-person site visits are being replaced with digital online tours. Report results show that 54% of planners in Asia, 53% in Australia, and 43% in the Middle East & Africa utilize digital floor plans and online event diagrams to better understand meeting room capabilities and to determine whether the hotel is the right fit for their event. These results illustrate the growing importance of a hotel’s online presence to attract planners.

Graham Pope, Cvent Vice President of International Sales, said: "It’s an exciting time for both event organisers and hoteliers as in-person events make a strong comeback around the world, and these findings further prove the opportunity that exists for hospitality professionals to grow their MICE business. By understanding evolving industry trends, adapting to changing planner preferences and embracing technology, hoteliers can attract the right leads and offer more tailored solutions to meet their clients' expectations, which ultimately strengthens the partnership and drives more value. With the market in full bloom, hospitality professionals who recognise these opportunities and take action stand to gain the most.”

The report also highlights that existing relationships should be nurtured as event planners value professionalism and partnership in hotel staff with 38% in Australia saying it's important followed by 35% in Asia and 26% in Middle East & Africa. Leveraging technology solutions that enable more seamless collaboration between planners and hoteliers, or that streamline complex processes like group room block management to reduce workload is another important way hospitality professionals can enhance their relationships with planners and further strengthen their reputation in the industry.

About the Study

Cvent commissioned Censuswide, an independent research company, to survey over 400 event planners across Asia (China, Singapore, India, and Thailand), Australia (New South Wales, Northern Territory, Queensland, South Australia, Tasmania, Victoria and Western Australia) and Middle East & Africa region (United Arab Emirates and South Africa). This survey was conducted from 23 March to 5 April 2023.

To view the full report, click on your preferred region: Australia, Asia and Middle East and Africa

About Cvent

Cvent is a leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider with 4,800+ employees and 21,000+ customers worldwide as of March 31, 2023. Founded in 1999, the company delivers a comprehensive event marketing and management platform and offers a global marketplace where event professionals collaborate with venues to create engaging, impactful experiences. Cvent is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia, just outside of Washington D.C., and has additional offices around the world to support its growing global customer base. The comprehensive Cvent event marketing and management platform offers software solutions to event organizers and marketers for online event registration, venue selection, event marketing and management, virtual and onsite solutions, and attendee engagement. Cvent’s suite of products automate and simplify the event management lifecycle and maximize the impact of in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. Hotels and venues use Cvent’s supplier and venue solutions to win more group and corporate travel business through Cvent’s sourcing platforms. Cvent solutions optimize the event management value chain and have enabled clients around the world to manage millions of meetings and events. For more information, please visit Cvent.com.

