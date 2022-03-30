Dubai, United Arab of Emirates: The Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) presented its vision and mission to ensure clean water for all at the Kuwait Pavilion in Expo 2020 on the occasion of World Water Day on March 22, 2022. The KRCS spoke to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) about its continued humanitarian efforts to secure water resources for impoverished communities all over the world through a number of diverse relief activities.

The Kuwaiti society has been deeply involved in numerous humanitarian ventures to secure clean drinking water for people that are living in the midst of difficult conditions. In particular, the poorest people living in Africa. The Society launched an initiative in 2016 with the theme of "a sip saves a life," whose stated goal was to ensure equitable and free access to clean drinking water in the African continent. This initiative was a necessary action to save lives as many regional nations at the time were suffering through severe droughts.

As a part of their humanitarian efforts, the KRCS has dug 16 water wells in Somalia, established several pipelines to secure water to Somali villages located in regions with scarce rainfall. They also launched an initiative titled, "a well for each school," the KRCS has dug 16 wells for 16 schools in Dar Salaam, Tanzania. They have also repaired water installations in Kenya to aid the country in battling the 2019 drought.

Outside Africa, the KRCS was notably involved in building a water desalination plant and rebuilding utilities in damaged areas of Indonesia, in aftermath of the 2004 tsunami. They have also been involved in relief efforts in Yemen which included a water project for people who were relocated in Maarib and fixing the water system in Hadramot.

On the occasion of World Water Day, the KRCS emphasised its vision for cooperation among nations to deal with the issue of water scarcity. It also reaffirmed its commitment to the two billion people around the world that do not have access to water resources.

World Water Day is celebrated every year on March 22 to reaffirm the necessity and vital importance of water as a resource.

The theme of the Kuwait pavilion is `New Kuwait, New Opportunities for Sustainability,’ which has been conceived to underline the country’s progress, by taking visitors through a journey from the past to the present and giving the visitors a glimpse of Kuwait’s future vision: New Kuwait 2035.

