Dubai, United Arab Emirates: KROHNE Group, the leading global manufacturer of process instrumentation, measurement solutions and services, today announces it will join leaders of the energy sector in Muscat, Oman, in taking part at the Oman Petroleum and Energy Show. Hosted by Petroleum Development Oman under the patronage of Oman’s Ministry of Oil and Gas, the 2022 edition takes place from 21-23 March 2022 at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre in Muscat.



KROHNE and strategic Oman-based partners ACS will be showcasing their latest product and solution portfolio, contributing to the event theme of “Shaping the Future of the Energy Sector”, the first industry outreach event since announcing a rebrand of one of the company divisions. KROHNE Solutions as an entity was created to expand the existing capabilities and expertise within the company to a wider range of industries.



Frank Janssens, Vice President, KROHNE Middle East and Africa, said:

“KROHNE Solutions provides engineered turn-key solutions for the process control and automation, worldwide. Our portfolio ranges from single flow computers to complete skids, and from instrument management software to metering and full monitoring solutions, such as our leak detection systems for pipelines. Our full 360-degree service concept guarantees smooth and continuous operation in the field. From first consultancy to commissioning, we take over the responsibility for the whole project-lifecycle. Here in Oman and across the Middle East region we are excited to help our valued customers tap into everything the energy transition offers through optimising their processes to the max.”



Visit KROHNE and ACS at booth 5005A for the latest technology innovations.



ABOUT KROHNE MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

The KROHNE Group is a global manufacturer and provider of process instrumentation, measurement solutions and services in many industries. Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Duisburg, Germany, we offer local contacts for instrumentation projects of any size in over 100 countries. KROHNE stands for innovation and highest product quality as one of the market leaders in the process industry.



KROHNE is an independent family-owned business, fully owned by the Rademacher-Dubbick family.



Operating in the Middle East & Africa region, KROHNE has developed a reputation for trusted high-quality measurement solutions across key industries such as Oil & Gas, Water & Waste Water Management, Metal & Mining, Power and Chemical plants.

Visit https://ae.krohne.com for more information.

