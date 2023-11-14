Doha – Qatar: In a pivotal event for the insurance sector, KPMG in Qatar proudly hosted an insightful IFRS 17 workshop on November 7, 2023. This groundbreaking session, held at the prestigious Hyatt Regency Oryx Doha from 09:00 AM to 5:00 PM Qatar time, marked a significant stride in the implementation of accounting standards for insurance professionals.

The workshop was meticulously designed to not only inform but empower professionals in the insurance industry with essential knowledge and tools for successful IFRS 17 implementations. The day was filled with practical sessions aimed at simplifying complex topics like the Premium Allocation Approach and the General Measurement Model. Attendees gained valuable insights into handling onerous contracts, leaving with actionable strategies and a deepened understanding of the fundamental principles of IFRS 17.

Featuring a distinguished panel of industry experts, the event was graced by speakers such as Yacoub Hobeika, Emba, CPA, CMA, CIA, Partner, Audit, Head of Insurance, KPMG in Qatar; Kailash Mittal, Co-Head Insurance & Head Actuary; Adhiraj Bhown, Partner at KPMG India; and Anuj Ladha. Their insights provided depth and diverse perspectives on the intricacies of IFRS 17.

Over 70 attendees, including KPMG specialists, insurance professionals, and regulators, participated in this landmark event, representing a significant portion of the market. The Regional Hub of the insurance practice spearheaded the event, uniting accountants, actuaries, and IRM specialists to discuss and tackle the challenges of IFRS 17 implementation.

Yacoub Hobeika, Emba, CPA, CMA, CIA, Partner, Audit, Head of Insurance, KPMG in Qatar, shared his insights on the workshop's significance: "Hosting the first edition of this workshop on the complex IFRS 17 'Insurance Contracts' standard in Qatar is an honor. It's a significant day for our clients and regulators to come together, discussing challenges and strategies for proper implementation. This collaboration among accountants, actuaries, and IT specialists is crucial for accurate financial reporting, ultimately benefiting all stakeholders."

Kailash Mittal, Co-Head Insurance & Head Actuary, added, "As insurers focus on annual financial statements and detailed disclosures for IFRS 17, finalizing accounting policies is essential to prevent restatements in subsequent periods."

Furthermore, Adhiraj Bhown, Partner at KPMG India and an IFRS 17 expert, commented, "IFRS 17 and IFRS 9 significantly mitigate accounting mismatches and volatility compared to IFRS 4 and IAS 39. Insurers must carefully assess and finalize accounting policy choices and estimation techniques." He emphasized the mandate of transparent disclosure under IFRS 17, underscoring the importance of accountability and clarity. Anuj Ladha from KPMG India also shared his expertise: "Actuaries play a crucial role in IFRS 17 implementation, from policy decisions to system integration and financial statement preparation."



The IFRS 17 workshop by KPMG in Qatar was an invaluable gathering, offering insights and strategies to navigate the complexities of this essential accounting standard.

For further information, please contact:

Huda Ibrahim,

Manager, Marketing and Communications, KPMG in Qatar

E: hudai@kpmg.com

About KPMG:

KPMG is a global organization of independent professional services firms providing audit, tax and advisory services. It operates in 145 countries and territories and has more than 226,882 people working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. KPMG International Limited is a private English company limited by guarantee.

KPMG in Qatar belongs to a network of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International. With over 226,882 professionals, led by over 10,908 partners worldwide, KPMG’s network allows it to bring together subject matter experts from around the globe to form international teams, with deep insights to tackle the most complex challenges.

KPMG has had a presence in Qatar for over 40 years. It opened for business here in 1978 and is now one of the largest and most established professional services firms in the country. Its 350+ professionals are led by 10 Qatar-based partners. KPMG in Qatar recruits the best and brightest from around the world and currently employs over 42 different nationalities. It works with some of Qatar’s largest public and private sector organizations across most of the country’s core industries. This provides a deep insight into the challenges and opportunities that its clients experience and a comprehensive understanding of how they can be assisted to respond to these issues. ​​​